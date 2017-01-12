 Copenhagen named most liveable city for Europeans – The Post

Copenhagen named most liveable city for Europeans

Danish capital tops ECA International list, while Aarhus comes in 12th

Copenhagen – a kick ass city for expats (photo: Visit Copenhagen)
February 15th, 2019 9:44 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen has once against attracted accolades after being named as the most liveable city in the world for European expats by consultancy outfit, ECA International.

Copenhagen was in joint first place with Bern, Switzerland, followed by The Hague, Geneva and Stavanger. Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Basel, Luxembourg City, Gothenburg and Dublin completed the top 10.

“Cities in Scandinavia, Switzerland and the Netherlands have offered good liveability across the board for many years now, with factors such as excellent infrastructure, reliable transport systems, and a high level of healthcare all contributing to their consistently excellent liveability score,” said Neil Ashman, a senior location ratings analyst at ECA International.

READ MORE: Lonely Planet: Copenhagen the top city to travel to in 2019 

Canada tops London
Aarhus came in joint 12th with Rotterdam, while the top 20 (see here in English) was completed by Zurich, Bonn, Munich, Vienna, Hamburg, Stockholm and Edinburgh.

The cities were evaluated based on a string of factors such as health services, housing, infrastructure, climate, personal safety and air quality.

ECA International found that the most liveable non-European country for European expats was Toronto and that Canadian cities in general were a good fit – better than London, Belfast and Glasgow.

Australian and New Zealand cities also scored fairly well, while the only Asian city to make the top 100 was Singapore.

The news comes just a few months after the renowned travel guide Lonely Planet chose Copenhagen as ‘The world’s top city for 2019’. 

The travel guide described the Danish capital as being “cool” and “unstoppable” in its annually-published ‘Best in Travel’ book, which ranks the top cities, countries and trends across the planet.

Related News



Latest News

EU
No plan, no time, no deal, no future?
National
Jelling monuments under pressure from tourists
Local
Copenhagen to send Chinese tourists to north Jutland
National
More Danes contracting Legionnaires’ disease

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved