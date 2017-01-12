 Copenhagen Police decide not to renew stop-and search zone – The Post

Copenhagen Police decide not to renew stop-and search zone

Lack of incidents leads to abolishment of zone put in place last summer

Copenhagen Police are shutting down a stop-and-search zone in the city (photo: Silje Bergum Kinsten)
December 21st, 2017 2:55 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen Police have decided to let the stop-and-search zone it established in Nørrebro and Nordvest during last July’s gang violence to expire. Police said there have been no recent incidents that justify the extension of the zone that was created after a wave of gang-related shootings plaguing Copenhagen streets last summer.

Other zones may remain active
A stop-and-search zone gives police the right to search anyone entering the zone for any reason at all, even if they are not suspected of any crime. The right to search also applies to vehicles.

READ MORE: Yet another shooting incident reported in Nørrebro

Copenhagen Western Police also have stop-and-search zones established in Herlev, Ballerup, Rødovre and Gladsaxe that are set to expire. There has been no indication that those zones will be shut down.

Related News



Latest News

Activities
Make like Elvis this Xmas and find a building that wants to party!
Community
Out and About: SceneKunst checking out for the year with chums and Chekhov
Culture
X Factor to continue on TV2
Denmark
Danish News in Brief: Danish police say motorway stone throwers are serial offenders

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved