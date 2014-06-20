Copenhagen Police are searching for a 42-year-old woman who disappeared from the Copenhagen neighbourhood of Vanløse with her three-year-old daughter and six-year-old son six months ago.

No-one has admitted to seeing the mother, Angelina Maalue Avalon Mathisen, or the children, Aia and Leonardo, for six months, so the police have decided to go public with their search.

Father awarded custody

The children’s father had been awarded full custody of the children, so Mathisen is violating the law by hiding them, police said.