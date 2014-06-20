Following the Berlin terror attack on December 19, Copenhagen Police has decided to beef up security on New Year’s Eve and impose traffic restrictions in the capital.

Temporary road-block barriers will be erected at the central city square Rådhuspladsen to divert traffic away, and more policemen both uniformed and in casual street clothes will patrol crowded areas.

“This year we will introduce some specific actions to reduce the risks on New Year’s Eve for those who celebrate the day in Copenhagen’s public spaces,” police spokesman Jens Jeppersen told DR.