Copenhagen Police to impose traffic restrictions on New Year’s Eve

Increased security measures follow after Berlin terror attack and mass sexual assaults in Cologne

Traffic at Rådhuspladsen in will be diverted to increase security of people celebrating New Year's (photo: iStock) Traffic at Rådhuspladsen in will be diverted to increase security of people celebrating New Year’s (photo: iStock)
December 29th, 2016 3:46 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Following the Berlin terror attack on December 19, Copenhagen Police has decided to beef up security on New Year’s Eve and impose traffic restrictions in the capital.

Temporary road-block barriers will be erected at the central city square Rådhuspladsen to divert traffic away, and more policemen both uniformed and in casual street clothes will patrol crowded areas.

“This year we will introduce some specific actions to reduce the risks on New Year’s Eve for those who celebrate the day in Copenhagen’s public spaces,” police spokesman Jens Jeppersen told DR.



“After the attack in Berlin we have been forced to address the particular threat of heavy vehicles driving into crowds of people.”

Copenhagen Police will also deploy officers specially trained for situations like the one in Germany’s capital.

The police will be also on the lookout for any sexual offenders to prevent incidents like the one in Cologne, where migrant men sexually assaulted hundreds of women during the New Year’s celebrations in 2015.

