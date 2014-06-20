The municipal council at Copenhagen City Hall yesterday agreed on a budget plan for 2017.

The largest pool of money, 1.6 billion kroner, will be dedicated to children. Among the projects earmarked for the funds are the renovation of 10 schools and 17 playgrounds, along with prevention strategies protecting children at risk.

The municipality has also decided to invest 82 million kroner into the construction of 500 new housing units for students and young people.