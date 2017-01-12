 Copenhagen presents Denmark’s first LGBTI+ policy – The Post

Copenhagen presents Denmark’s first LGBTI+ policy

More unisex toilets in the public space, anti-bullying strategies and preventing loneliness among LGBTI+ elderly among the initiatives

A good day for the community in Copenhagen (photo: Pxhere)
February 1st, 2019 1:45 pm| by Christian W
Copenhagen is set to become the first city in Denmark to usher in policy specifically designated to the LGBTI+ community.

The policy, ‘En ligeværdig del af fællesskabet’ (‘An equal part of the community’), includes initiatives such as more unisex toilets in the public space, anti-bullying strategies and preventing loneliness among LGBTI+ elderly.

“Copenhagen made history when the first gay couple received their documents at City Hall in 1989 and since then Denmark has led the way in regards to LGBTI+ rights. But LGBTI+ people still endure discrimination and so we have now approved a collected LGBTI+ policy that aims to ensure respect and equality for all,” said Copenhagen mayor, Frank Jensen.

A vulnerable community
The new policy was devised in collaboration with a number of LGBTI+ organisations, including Copenhagen Pride, AIDS-Fondet, Normstormerne, LGBT Asylum and LGBT Danmark.

The policy will run through to the end of 2023 and its effects will be analysed annually.

Research has found that on average, LGBTI+ citizens struggle more than the rest of the population and are more vulnerable to psychological illnesses, suicidal thoughts and abuse problems.

What is LGBTI+?


LGBTI+ is a term used to describe the group of people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersexed and others who deem themselves to be outside the traditional norms in terms of gender and sexual orientation

