Copenhagen ranked among world’s most liveable cities

According to the newly-published Global Liveability Index, Copenhagen is one of the most liveable cities in the world.

The index, published annually by Economist Intelligence Unit, ranked Copenhagen ninth overall for 2018, making it one of only two European cities in the top 10 this year. Last year it failed to make the top 10.

Australia, Canada and Japan

Vienna was ranked top of the pile, ahead of Melbourne, Osaka, Calgary and Sydney, while Vancouver, Toronto and Tokyo (tied), Copenhagen and Adelaide completed the top 10. Perth, Auckland, Helsinki and Hamburg all dropped out of the top 10 compared to last year.

Other notables included Paris (19), Hong Kong (35), London (48) and New York (57).

The index ranks 140 cities across the world based on a number of parameters, including living standard, crime, education, health, infrastructure and political & economic stability. Copenhagen fared particularly well in the education and infrastructure parameters.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, the city that fared the worst in the index was Damascus, just below Dhaka and Lagos.