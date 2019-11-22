Copenhagen ranks third in the world for inclusive prosperity

Copenhagen has ranked third on the PICSA Index, a quality of life assessment that mainly focuses on economic and social inclusivity.

One of the key factors for was the capital’s internet network, which has allowed for great digitalisation and access to pioneering e-government services.

The index also rated Copenhagen highly in the area of social inclusion, citing the street parties that help to bring together neighbours and the wider community.

Carbon-neutral pioneer

The Prosperity & Inclusion City Seal and Awards (PICSA) Index, which was commissioned by Basque institutions in association with D&L Partners, was launched in Bilbao yesterday.

“I’m thrilled to see Copenhagen make the top three in the inaugural PICSA Index. It’s a city full of wonderful architecture and design. They’re also a pioneer with their aim to become carbon neutral by 2025,” enthused Bruno Lanvin, the CEO at D&L Partners.

Rich cities generally score poorly

The index analyses 113 cities across the world, and while other indexes rely on GDP, this cannot measure the levels of inequality, and it is the reason none of the richest cities in the world have made it into the top 20. London is the highest ranked at 33rd.

This is because the ranking puts more weight on factors such as housing affordability, access to education and healthcare, quality of economic growth, and the distribution across the cities’ populations.

These are important for cities if they want to attract human talent because “they are also looking for great places to live and where they feel welcome – a city that nurtures this kind of society will reap the benefits of their creative imagination”, explained Asier Alea Castaños, the director of strategic programs at the Regional Council of Biscay, in Spain.