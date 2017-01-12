 Copenhagen square named after Tivoli founder – The Post

Copenhagen square named after Tivoli founder

Georg Carstensen connection to Frederiksberg to be immortalised

It’s Frederiksberg or bust for Georg (photo: Harvey Barrison)
March 15th, 2017 1:27 pm| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Georg Carstensen, the founder of Copenhagen’s famous amusement park and top tourist attraction Tivoli Gardens, will have a square in Frederiksberg named after him.

The square, which will be officially revealed in May, will be located near Alhambravej just west of Frederiksberg City Hall Square



Tivoli, one of the world’s oldest amusement parks, was opened by Carstensen back in 1843 and was an immediate success.

Carstensen had been inspired by parks he had visited abroad, and in 1841, King Christian VIII gave him permission to build Tivoli in an area situated outside the city ramparts.

READ MORE: Michelin-starred restaurant to open in Tivoli

A ticket to ride
Lars Leibst, the CEO of Tivoli, said that Carstensen’s connection to Frederiksberg was among the key reasons for the decision to have the square bear his name.

But Carstensen’s place in Danish lore is not only limited to Tivoli’s establishment.

In 1856 he sought permission to have one of Copenhagen’s first tram lines built between Frederiksberg Circus (Frederiksberg Runddel) and Tivoli. He died before his dream could be realised, but others stepped in to continue his work.

Related News



Latest News

International
Denmark blasted for blocking marine conservation efforts
Local
Copenhagen turns to youth for summer clean-up act
Local
Copenhagen to get 250 container houses for students
National
Far fewer immigrant women in Denmark getting abortions

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved