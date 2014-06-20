The Danish capital is struggling with homeless Roma and Eastern Europeans who camp in city parks and beg on the streets.

Copenhagen Police has already charged 194 people this year for sleeping and camping illegally in public spaces or for begging, while last year, a total of 187 people were charged for such offences.

The Roma make up ‘a clear preponderance’ among the charged, contends Kenneth Damkjer, a police commissioner from the police immigration department.