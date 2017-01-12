Copenhagen the 16th best city in the world for a weekend away break

Copenhagen is the 16th best city to spend the weekend in, according to an analysis by weekend getaway portal and app weekenGO that took into account the qualities of 1,000 destinations worldwide.

The analysis indicates which destinations are best for three different types of travellers, with Copenhagen ranking 18th for millennials, 32nd for families and 39th for baby boomers.

In the top 10 for security

Copenhagen fared particularly well for security, ranking eighth with a score of 97.58/100. It also ranked in the top 30 for women’s rights and safety (16), LGBT friendliness (18), museums and galleries (24), bars (27), music venues (27) and concerts (28).

Overall, Copenhagen achieved a high ranking thanks to its consistency, as none of its rankings were outside the top 100. Mobility (98) was its lowest position, while it also notched up decent scores for green spaces (33), walkability (37), dining (43) and accommodation (47).

Germany leading the way

According to weekenGO, London is the most popular destination worldwide, with nine of the top ten are in Europe. New York was the only exception in seventh place.

Germany accounted for three of the top ten: Berlin (2), Hamburg (4) and Munich (8); and Spain grabbed two spots: Barcelona (9) and Madrid (10). Vienna (3), Paris (5) and Amsterdam (6) also made the top 10.

The top destination for millennials was Berlin, with Vienna the best for families and Zurich number one for baby boomers.

Your new bucket list?

“Given the fact that we looked at over 1,000 cities worldwide, every destination that made it to this top 100 ranking ought to be on your weekend getaway bucket list,” contended Tobias Boese, the co-founder and managing director of weekenGO.

More specifically, the best cities for each parameter were Graz (walkability), Stuttgart (green spaces), Rome (accommodation), Tokyo (dining), Rio (bars), Shanghai (clubs), Paris (music venues), London (concerts; theatres and cinemas), Vancouver (cultural events), LA (museums and galleries), Oslo (safest for women), Madrid (LGBT friendliness) and Zurich (security).

Peculiarly, Edinburgh made the top ten for millennials, families and baby boomers, but failed to make the overall top ten, while Prague ranked in the top five for families and baby boomers.

The top Nordic destination was Stockholm (15), with Oslo (25), Helsinki (26), Gothenburg (69) and Reykjavik (95) all making the top 100.