Copenhagen the healthiest city in Europe

Copenhagen is the healthiest capital city in Europe, according to a study carried out by Treated.com.

The study assessed a number of parameters, including the percentage of GDP allocated to healthcare, life expectancy and quality, air and water quality, cost of fruit and veg, quality of green spaces, affordable fitness club memberships, and numbers who walk or cycle to work.

Copenhagen ranked second for quality of life, low CO2 emissions and numbers who walk or cycle to work.

The Danish capital also ranked third for quality of drinking water.

With 10.35 percent of its GDP spent on healthcare, “high quality” green spaces and fitness club memberships costing an average 23 English pounds, it performed well in eight of the parameters.

Its 80.82 life expectancy was only considered average, and its only poor rating was for its expensive fruit and vegetables.

Baku last with Moscow and Rome notably lagging

Following Copenhagen in the rankings – which assessed 46 European capitals – were Vienna, Bern (Switzerland), Helsinki and Berlin.

Like Copenhagen, all five were marked down for having expensive fruit and veg.

Bern ranked first for life expectancy, quality of life and quality of air, while Helsinki had the best water.

At the bottom of the rankings were Baku (Azerbaijan), followed by Moscow, Bucharest, Rome and Ankara. Other notables were Stockholm (6), Amsterdam (8), Dublin (11), London (14), Reykjavik (17), Madrid (18), Oslo (19) and Paris (20).

Dr Daniel Atkinson, an expert attached to Treated.com, explained that the variables are “representative of our physical wellbeing, but they also relate to our psychological health”.

