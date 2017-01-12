Copenhagen theatre hires one of the world’s best improv teachers

You might remember the end of ‘Mr Holland’s Opus’ – it’s kind of moving if you’re into that sort of thing.

Something about how this musician feels he’s wasted his life as a teacher – probably not wrong – and never completed his masterwork.

But then this smartass former student tells him: “We are your symphony Mr Holland. We are the melodies and the notes of your opus. We are the music of your life.”

Yeah … stop weeping in the violin section … let’s not forget that Holland was 103 years old.

Jay Sukow is just 48.

Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Jon Favreau, to name just a few

There are endorsements – you know, the kind when you’ve twisted someone’s arm because you know their sordid little secret in the stationery cupboard.

And then there are the kinds of plaudits made about an improv teacher like Jay Sukow, who late last month was recruited to teach at Improv Comedy Copenhagen Theatre.

Granted, Sukow has an advantage – he’s not teaching a lesson of triple applied maths – as improv is quickly becoming one of the world’s most popular pastimes.

And it is testament to the vast inroads recently made by ICC that they were able to headhunt one of the world’s most respected teachers and recruit him.

Sukow, who will take on the role of artistic director, has 25 years of experience under his belt, including stints at Californian establishments such as The Second City and Westside Comedy Theater.

He cut his teeth alongside performers such as Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Dave Razowsky, Del Close and Jon Favreau.

Co-owners understandably pleased after audacious coup

“Jay is known coast-to-coast in the United States for his outstanding improvisation instruction and performance,” explained Kasper Jacobson, the CEO and co-owner of ICC Theatre.

“He brings the perfect combination of talent, energy, and experience to our curriculum and our productions.”

As well as teaching classes to members of the public and the corporate sector, the Chicago native will also coach the theatre’s actors – four increasingly reputed teams who perform weekly shows at ICC.

Stefan Pagels Andersen, the co-founder and co-owner of ICC, is understandably delighted.

“ICC was hunting for an artistic director who was comedically gifted, but also genuine and approachable,” enthused Andersen.

“These are qualities we think are essential for our students. When we met Jay, we knew immediately the fit was perfect.”