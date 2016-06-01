Copenhagen to cut down on meat consumption

In a bid to reach its new goal of reducing its food-based climate footprint by 25 percent by 2025, Copenhagen has moved to decrease meat consumption for the first time.

City Hall voted in favour of a new food strategy that will cut down on meat products and instead favour plant-based food in its public sector, which serves around 70,000 meals at kindergartens, canteens and hospitals on a daily basis. The strategy also includes reducing food waste and improving health.

“Reducing the climate footprint by 25 percent by 2025 is an ambitious goal, but it is necessary for us to reduce our high consumption and production of meat if we are to reach Denmark’s climate goal of reducing greenhouse emissions by 70 percent in 2030,” said Tarjei Haaland, a Greenpeace climate and energy consultant.

READ ALSO: Danes top in Europe in terms of food safety awareness

Hoping for snowball effect

More Danes were making an effort to reduce their meat intake, or drop it altogether, in a bid to help the climate and Haaland was pleased the municipalities were now following suit.

This was further underlined recently when Aarhus Municipality set a target of reducing the climate footprint on purchased goods by 25 percent by 2024.

“We encourage the rest of the country’s municipalities to be inspired and follow in the footsteps of Copenhagen and Aarhus,” said Haaland.