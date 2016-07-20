Copenhagen to get new harbour bridge

The long-winded drama and delays involving the recently-completed Inderhavnsbroen in Copenhagen hasn’t seemed to deter the launch of another bridge project in the capital.

And with pedestrians and cyclists pouring across Inderhavnsbroen, the construction of a new bicycle and pedestrian bridge stretching across the harbour next to Langebro Bridge by Islands Brygge is well under way.

“As some of our neighbours may have already noticed, the work on the future bicycle and pedestrian bridge has started,” explained Blox – Copenhagen’s coming hub for design, architecture and innovation, which is the initiator of the bridge – in a press release.

“Over the next two months there will be noisy work on weekdays from 08:00-17:00. It’s not noise that exceeds the permitted levels, but it might feel intense in certain short periods.”

READ MORE: Tourists and citizens flocking across new city bridge

Historical location

The new bridge, which has yet to be named, is expected to be completed by late summer in 2018 and connect Vester Voldgade on one side of the waterfront with Langebrogade on the other.

In fact, it will be located in the exact place that the original Langebro Bridge was located up until about 1903. Today, about 35,000 cyclists use Langebro Bridge on a daily basis, and it is expected that 10,000 of them will use the new connection instead.

The bridge will be 5.5 metres above the water surface, making it possible for harbour buses to pass underneath. The bridge will also be able to accommodate larger ships.

The philanthropic organisation Realdania will foot the estimated 100 million kroner cost of the bridge, which has been designed by an international team led by the British engineers BuroHappold Engineering in collaboration with the architects WilkinsonEyre and Urban Agency.