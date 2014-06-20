Radikale party at the Copenhagen Municipality has proposed to build a religion-free ceremonial hall in the Danish capital, which would allow both believers and non-believers to celebrate various rituals and important transitions of life.

According to Tommy Petersen, the head of the Radikale project group, the idea has been on the table since 2009 and money has already been spent on a preliminary design.

Now, a 5-million proposal from Svendborg Architects suggests to convert columbariums (storage rooms for funeral urns) at Bispebjerg Cemetery, which are not all in use.