Copenhagen to host major architectural symposium

The prestigious World Congress of Architects is coming to Copenhagen in 2023. Under the overarching theme ‘Sustainable futures’, the congress will feature a number of the world’s most famous architects. Together they will discuss architecture’s contribution to the 17 sustainable development goals for the world set out by the United Nations.

First time in the Nordics

The congress is held every three years and is the biggest of its kind in the field of architecture. This will be the first time that it has been hosted by a Nordic country. Around 10,000 architects from all over the world are expected to attend.