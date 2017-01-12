Copenhagen to March for Science on April 22

The world – and most particularly US President Donald Trump – had better get used to marches.
His first full day in office on January 21 was marked by over 600 Women’s Marches worldwide, with 5,000 men and women in Copenhagen playing their part in the fight against discrimination.
And on Earth Day on April 22, it will be the turn of the scientific community in Denmark to register their protest.
Many are already knitting special ‘brain hats’ to wear on the march (see video below).
Growing fast
Since originating via a Reddit thread on January 20 in response to the removal of the term ‘climate change’ from the White House’s official website, 1.3 million people have signed up to take part in March for Science, and over a hundred demonstrations have been arranged in the US alone.
“It is time for scientists, science enthusiasts, and concerned citizens to come together to make ourselves heard!” contends the march’s official Facebook page.
While the march will definitely take place in Copenhagen, there are currently no details on exactly where or when.