Copenhagen to send Chinese tourists to north Jutland

Over the last few years, Copenhagen has enjoyed a significant increase in the numbers of Chinese tourists coming to explore the land of Hans Christian Andersen, Tivoli and Nordic cuisine. This year alone, there will be 88 percent more direct flights from China to Copenhagen compared to 2018.

Now, the Danish capital seeks to share the glory with another part of the country, the city of Aalborg and north Jutland, to be more specific.

Tourism organisation Wonderful Copenhagen has teamed up with Copenhagen Airport and Aalborg Airport as part of a project aimed at making it easier for Chinese tourists to visit north Jutland.

“Research shows that the first wave of Chinese tourists who want to see attractions like The Little Mermaid and the Round Tower is waning. Now an even bigger wave of Chinese tourists is about to wash over Denmark and I want to encourage them to go to north Jutland, where there is plenty on offer,” Søren Svendsen, the head of Aalborg Airport, told Standby.dk.

“Just imagine a rainy day at the beaches by the North Sea. Chinese families will practically be able to be there alone and this is the kind of experiences that the new wave of tourists will demand.”

Limited slots

Svendsen said the airport was already in talks with various airlines as part of the project and, while he wouldn’t name any specific airlines, SAS and Norwegian already operate upwards of 17 daily routes between the Danish capital and Aalborg.

The airport in Aalborg intends to link up with some of its travel partners in order to be able to offer Chinese tourists tailor-made packages that will fit their needs.

“I would love to see direct flights from China to Aalborg and I believe we could easily maintain a route in the high season. But the bilateral agreement between China and the Nordic countries limits the number of direct routes to 25, and with 24 currently in use I don’t think Aalborg is a candidate for the final slot,” said Svendsen.