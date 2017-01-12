UPDATED NEWS: Copenhagen trains running again after two-hour strike

Services have resumed on Copenhagen’s local train network, the S-Trains, after grinding to a standstill at around 10:00 this morning without any prior warning from workers or employers.

However, services have not returned to full speed, with only three trains per hour on most lines.

Trains are running on the A, B, C, and E lines every 20 minutes and on the F line every 10 minutes. There are no services at present on Line H.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Copenhagen’s local train network, the S-Trains, has ground to a standstill this morning without any prior warning from workers or employers.

DSB, the rail operator, cannot say at this time whether services will resume later today.

“These are unlawful work stoppages, and we therefore have no time horizon for when the traffic will resume,” wrote DSB on Twitter.

In a meeting until 13:00

Many train drivers are currently at Copenhagen Central Station – presumably not all of them arrived by train – for talks about their current situation, which are expected to continue until at least 13:00.

Many believe that DSB has been unfair regarding their working conditions.

Today’s action follows extensive strikes in the spring, and several in 2018, but now it would appear the employees are still dissatisfied.

Problematic switchover

It is believed the drivers are concerned that many of their local agreements are no longer valid following DBU’s decision to join Dansk Industri in 2017. This resulted in the employees being switched over to private agreements.

“Negotiations regarding the local agreements have been ongoing since December 2017 when we signed an agreement, but we haven’t seen anything of that deal yet,” a spokesperson for the drivers, Thomas Boldt, told DR this morning.

“We have only received an email stating that the local agreements will be implemented when the changeover is completed, and it runs out this year. Meanwhile what we have agreed upon is constantly being re-interpreted by DSB. The treatment of us employees is bad.”