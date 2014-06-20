Copenhagen turns to youth for summer clean-up act

Copenhagen prides itself on being one of the cleanest cities in the world – you can even swim in the harbour – but as soon as the sun comes out in spring and summer, many people lose the ability to pick up their trash around the city parks, streets and beaches.

But now the City Municipality has had enough and vowed that this summer will be different. The politicians have approved a new proposal that will commission teenagers aged 13-17 to pick up the rubbish as part of a summer job.