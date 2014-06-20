Contact us Advertise with us

Copenhagen University moves up on QS World Rankings

UCPH takes number 68 and ranks as the best among Danish universities

The main hall of the University of Copenhagen (photo: iStock) The main hall of the University of Copenhagen (photo: iStock)
September 8th, 2016 5:03 pm| by Lucie Rychla
The University of Copenhagen (UCPH) moves one place up in the thirteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings that assesses global higher education institutions based on indicators such as academic reputation, international student ration, a number of citations per faculty.

UCPH takes number 68 this year and ranks again as Denmark’s best in the international comparison.

The university received a total score of 70.2 points, with best results (a full 100) achieved in the ‘student to faculty ratio’ category, which measures the number of academic staff relative to the number of enrolled students.



UCPH scored also high in the ‘international faculty ratio’ category (86 points) and in the ‘academic reputation’ category (81.9 points).

READ MORE: University of Copenhagen moves up on Shanghai ranking

Other Danish universities evaluated in the 2016/17 QS Rankings include Technical University of Denmark (109), Aarhus University (117), Aalborg University (374) and University of Southern Denmark (390).

Sweden’s best higher education institution is Lund University, which places as number 73, while the best Norwegian university is University of Oslo, which jumped up 22 places to number 113 compared to last year.

For the fifth year in a row, Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranks as the world’s best university, followed by Stanford, Harvard, Cambridge and California institute of Technology.

