The University of Copenhagen (UCPH) moves one place up in the thirteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings that assesses global higher education institutions based on indicators such as academic reputation, international student ration, a number of citations per faculty.

UCPH takes number 68 this year and ranks again as Denmark’s best in the international comparison.

The university received a total score of 70.2 points, with best results (a full 100) achieved in the ‘student to faculty ratio’ category, which measures the number of academic staff relative to the number of enrolled students.