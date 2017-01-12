 Copenhagen wins prestigious C40 climate prize – The Post

Copenhagen wins prestigious C40 climate prize

Danish capital hailed for its energy management in public buildings

Annemarie Munk Riis (back, second from left) was in Chacago to pick up the award (photo: C40)
December 6th, 2017 8:36 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen has been awarded a prestigious C40 Cities Award for the city’s comprehensive management and protection plan aimed at preventing flooding and encouraging growth in the Danish capital.

The Danish capital won in the Cities4Energy category for energy surveillance, management and efficient operation in recognition of a strategy that aims to save 25 percent in energy and water consumption by public buildings by 2025 (read more about it here).

“This initiative has already proven massive potential for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions,” wrote the C40.

“With data from 2016 alone, the initiative has already demonstrated the benefits of energy surveillance, noting that their systems have reduced CO2 emissions associated with heating by 332 tonnes as well as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen emissions associated with electricity by 379 tonnes.”

READ MORE: Copenhagen wins international climate award

Three times a lady
It’s the third time that Copenhagen has won a C40 award – its most recent triumph coming just last year thanks to its protection plan aimed at preventing flooding and encouraging growth.

Annemarie Munk Riis – the head of Copenhagen’s division of finance administration, business and growth – was in Chicago on behalf of the city to pick up the award.

The C40 is a network of 90 of the world’s largest cities committed to fighting climate change. Copenhagen has been part of the C40 since 2009.

Related News



Latest News

Local
Local News in Brief: Copenhagen’s light railway experiencing delays – even before it has been built
National
Civil servants sent back to school in order to compete for top EU jobs
News
Tech News in Brief: Denmark unveils Nobel Prize strategy
EU
Government hails EU tax haven blacklist

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved