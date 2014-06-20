A majority on the technical and environmental committee at City Hall yesterday agreed that in future all Copenhageners will be obligated to sort and recycle their food waste.

The collected food waste will be treated at a biogas plant and the residue product will be spread out onto farming fields to ensure that limited resources, such as phosphor, is applied back into nature.

“If we are to ensure that future generations have food on the table, it’s essential that we begin to sort and recycle potato peels, coffee grime and other food waste,” said Morten Kabell, the deputy mayor for technical and environmental issues.