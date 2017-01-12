 Copenhagen’s new street food mecca opens today – The Post

Copenhagen’s new street food mecca opens today

Take heart, street foodies, Reffen is up and running

Reffen opens today (screenshot from reffen.dk)
May 18th, 2018 9:02 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Today is opening day for Copenhagen’s new street food location.

‘Reffen’ is located on Refshaleøen, and the opening will be a welcome happening for street food fans left hungry by the closure of the city’s original street food location on Papirøen.

READ MORE: Island-hopping: Refshaleøen to succeed Papirøen as host of Copenhagen Street Food

Copenhagen Street Food, the same outfit that operated the Papirøen location, has renovated a 1,042 sqm warehouse known as ‘Maskinværkstedet’. It now houses over 50 food and drink stalls as well as design workshops.

There is a large outdoor area where guests can enjoy both their meal and a view of the harbour. Reffen can accommodate 1,150 guests. In total, Copenhagen Street Food now occupies an area over 10,000 sqm – three times the size of the previous site on Papirøen.

Food from around the world
Vendors at Reffen focus on offering organic and sustainable food and services. Even the stalls have been constructed as much as possible from recycled materials.

Designed with the intent to attract large numbers of both national and international visitors, the range of food is wide and covers most of the world from Italian polenta and Hawaiian ice cream to African specialties and much more. Prices for a meal are between 75 and 150 kroner.

READ MORE: Copenhagen ravenous for street food

Today’s opening ceremonies start at 15:00 and will include a welcome from Copenhagen Lord Mayor Frank Jensen, live music and other entertainment.

After today, the food vendors will be open from 11:00 until 21:00. The bars open at 10:00 with last orders at 22:00, and the workshops are open between noon and 20:00.

Reffen’s grand opening


Where: Refshalevej 167A, CPH K

When: Friday 18 May, 15:00 

Find out more here.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Danish national intelligence agency struggling to find recruits
Local
Copenhagen’s new street food mecca opens today
National
Airbnb to report homeowner income to Danish tax authority
Activities
On Screens: Nepotism, cronyism and car-shagging – happy days with George’s mate

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved