Copenhagen’s politicians reach agreement on next year’s budget

The horse-trading for influence is over and four parties at Copenhagen’s Town Hall have come together over the 2018 budget for the city.
Socialdemokratiet, SF, Enhedslisten and Danske Folkeparti have all been at pains to emphasise that their own special areas of interest have been accommodated, reports Politiken.
A greener city
Copenhagen’s mayor, Frank Jensen, points out that the agreement safeguards welfare and ensures that Copenhagen remains a ‘green city’ with good schools and sports facilities for its children.
For example, money has been set aside for a new park in Nordhavn that is destined to be almost as big as Kongens Have.
Keeping daycare institutions open
Danske Folkeparti’s Carl Christian Ebbesen, the deputy mayor for leisure and culture, is keen to point out that money has been found for accommodating people suffering from early dementia and free entry to museums for pensioners.
Parents of young children will also be happy to see 12.7 million kroner budgeted to roll back the plans for closing daycare institutions in the summer.