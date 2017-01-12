 Copenhagen’s politicians reach agreement on next year’s budget – The Post

Copenhagen’s politicians reach agreement on next year’s budget

Money set aside for schools, cycle paths and green harbour buses

According to the politicians, Copenhageners will have a lot to cheer about in 2018 (photo: Felix Andrews)
September 8th, 2017 11:04 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The horse-trading for influence is over and four parties at Copenhagen’s Town Hall have come together over the 2018 budget for the city.

Socialdemokratiet, SF, Enhedslisten and Danske Folkeparti have all been at pains to emphasise that their own special areas of interest have been accommodated, reports Politiken.



A greener city
Copenhagen’s mayor, Frank Jensen, points out that the agreement safeguards welfare and ensures that Copenhagen remains a ‘green city’ with good schools and sports facilities for its children.

For example, money has been set aside for a new park in Nordhavn that is destined to be almost as big as Kongens Have.

Keeping daycare institutions open
Danske Folkeparti’s Carl Christian Ebbesen, the deputy mayor for leisure and culture, is keen to point out that money has been found for accommodating people suffering from early dementia and free entry to museums for pensioners.

Parents of young children will also be happy to see 12.7 million kroner budgeted to roll back the plans for closing daycare institutions in the summer.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Denmark misses out on new Nordea headquarters
News
Towering above most: Copenhagen’s US football team ranked in Europe
National
Frederiksberg the leading hub for infections of chlamydia
Opinion
Opinion: Five pieces of advice for non-western immigrants

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved