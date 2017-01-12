Copenhagen’s seafood eatery is giving away 100 burrito wraps for free

To celebrate its first anniversary and the opening of a bricks-and-mortar eatery, seafood restaurant Hooked will give away 100 burrito wraps for free today at 5 pm.
Hooked was launched last year as Copenhagen’s first mobile kitchen that serves fresh seafood meals, such as fish and chips, salmon burgers or lobster rolls with grilled cheese.
Construction work on the new restaurant at Nørrebrogade 59 is still underway, but the owners have decided to celebrate Hooked’s first anniversary at the site anyway and sell seafood specialties from their catering van.
The first 100 customers will be able to get a free burrito wrap filled with crunchy tempura shrimp, chimichurri sauce, guacamole, pequillo pepper and chipotle mayo.