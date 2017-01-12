 Copenhagen’s seafood eatery is giving away 100 burrito wraps for free – The Post

Copenhagen’s seafood eatery is giving away 100 burrito wraps for free

Hooked is celebrating its firs anniversary

Hooked serves only the freshest sea food (photo: PR)
March 17th, 2017 2:35 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

To celebrate its first anniversary and the opening of a bricks-and-mortar eatery, seafood restaurant Hooked will give away 100 burrito wraps for free today at 5 pm.

Hooked was launched last year as Copenhagen’s first mobile kitchen that serves fresh seafood meals, such as fish and chips, salmon burgers or lobster rolls with grilled cheese.



Construction work on the new restaurant at Nørrebrogade 59 is still underway, but the owners have decided to celebrate Hooked’s first anniversary at the site anyway and sell seafood specialties from their catering van.

The first 100 customers will be able to get a free burrito wrap filled with crunchy tempura shrimp, chimichurri sauce, guacamole, pequillo pepper and chipotle mayo.

Related News



Latest News

Business
Netto weighs in to cut food waste
Local
Copenhagen’s seafood eatery is giving away 100 burrito wraps for free
International
Denmark to extradite daughter of South Korean president’s confidante
InOut
The love is deep for this disco inferno

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved