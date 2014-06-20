Copenhagen city centre’s twin towers of power at City Hall and Christiansborg have dominated its skyline for almost a century. City Hall’s 105-metre clock tower has stood since 1905, while Parliament’s Palace Tower is 100 cm higher thanks to a cheeky 11-metre addition in 1934.

But their dominance is about to change, as a majority on City Hall’s municipal council is expected to today approve a new residential apartment building complex next to Central Station that will stand fully 112.5 metres tall, reports Ingeniøren.

Ten buildings in total

Situated at Posthusgrund, the ‘Post Office Plot’ sandwiched between the station and Tivoli Hotel, the complex will consist of ten buildings, of which six will be in excess of 50 metres tall.