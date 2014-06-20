Contact us Advertise with us

Copenhagen’s twin towers of power to be left in the shadow of a new usurper

Majority of municipal council will approve plans for Central Station complex today

How the tower will look from one of th entrances to Tivoli (photo: Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter) How the tower will look from one of th entrances to Tivoli (photo: Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter)
September 1st, 2016 11:03 am| by Ben Hamilton
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen city centre’s twin towers of power at City Hall and Christiansborg have dominated its skyline for almost a century. City Hall’s 105-metre clock tower has stood since 1905, while Parliament’s Palace Tower is 100 cm higher thanks to a cheeky 11-metre addition in 1934.

But their dominance is about to change, as a majority on City Hall’s municipal council is expected to today approve a new residential apartment building complex next to Central Station that will stand fully 112.5 metres tall, reports Ingeniøren.

Ten buildings in total
Situated at Posthusgrund, the ‘Post Office Plot’ sandwiched between the station and Tivoli Hotel, the complex will consist of ten buildings, of which six will be in excess of 50 metres tall.



The site is owned by Danica Pension, which bought the Copenhagen Postal Terminal buildings for 925 million kroner in March 2015, announcing plans for a 5 billion kroner redevelopment.

In total there will be ten towers (photo: Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter)
In total there will be ten towers (photo: Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter)

READ MORE: Danica buys Post Danmark headquarters

Designed by Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter (Gehl Architects and Julie Kirkegaard Landskabsarkitekter are also involved), the complex will include both residential and office space. And there is the possibility, subject to a deal with rail operator DSB, of adding to the complex with further buildings in the future.

Local residents have been resistant to the plans amid fears the buildings will leave their sunny apartments permanently in shadow – or at least during the three-week Danish summer.

Concerns have also been expressed about the affordability of the apartments, as it won’t include any social housing.

The complex is bang next to Central Station (photo: ltarkitekter.dk)
The complex is bang next to Central Station (photo: ltarkitekter.dk)

Christiansborg Tower set the limit
Until now, the height of the tower at Christiansborg had always been the city centre limit.

However, several towers in Copenhagen – the Carlsberg Tower in the district of Valby and the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Amager – are higher, scraping the sky 120 metres high.

Related Posts


Latest News

New kit, new beginnings (photo: DBU)
Sports News in Briefs: Denmark embarks on road to Russia
How the tower will look from one of th entrances to Tivoli (photo: Lundgaard & Tranberg Arkitekter)
Copenhagen’s twin towers of power to be left in the shadow of a new usurper
Lars Rebien Sørensen is calling it a day (photo: Novo Nordisk)
Lars Rebien Sørensen to step down as head of Novo Nordisk
Hygge is ingrained in Danish culture, but does it really make Danes the world's happiest people? (photo: Jedidja)
Hygge is ‘the link’ to Danish happiness, claims new book out today
The police released a photo of the suspect (photo: City Police)
Three shot in Christiania: Policeman in critical condition
No bull, the princess was unique (photo: Pinterest)
No fairy princess: the bull-riding, tattooed free spirit

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved