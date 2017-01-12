 Copenhagen’s UN City is a hub for sustainable development – The Post

Copenhagen’s UN City is a hub for sustainable development

Inaugurated in 2013, the UN City Campus 1 building on the tip of Marmormolen (Marble Pier) in the Northern Harbour District is home to 11 United Nations organisations employing staff from 108 different countries

Wherever you stand, the new building presents exciting vistas (photo: Adam Mørk)
April 21st, 2019 2:00 pm| by Stephen Gadd

The United Nations has used Copenhagen as a hub for global and regional operations since 1957, albeit from three different locations.

At present, the Danish capital is home to some 1,800 staff working from UN City Campus 1 on Marmormolen and Campus 2, the UNICEF state-of-the-art high bay storage facility located at the container port in the Northern Harbour.

Designed by the Danish architects 3XN, the star-shaped Campus 1 building on Marmormolen symbolises how the United Nations reaches out to people all over the world. The energy-efficient building accommodates 1,500 staff in office spaces covering 45,000 square metres.

More than 1,400 solar panels line the roof of UN City covering around 10 percent of the building’s annual electricity consumption (photo: Adam Mørk)

 

A beacon of sustainability
Standing 6 storeys high, the building has been designed to constitute a beacon for sustainability while at the same time providing the optimum environment for co-operation between the resident UN organisations.

To the latter end, 3XN designed a staircase as a dramatic spatial sculpture – not only to serve as a physical connecting factor between the agencies, but also as a social space, allowing staff to use the stairs and the adjacent open areas for informal meetings.

The auditorium is the UN City conference facility, with a total capacity of 450 persons (photo: Adam Mørk)

 

Every year UN City welcomes approximately 80,000-100,000 people for meetings, conferences and guided tours. Among the key functions of the organisations in Copenhagen are procurement, supply chain and human resources management, health and innovation – to mention but a few.

A common agenda
While the 11 UN organisations working in Copenhagen vary in size and mandate, they share a common agenda – the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals unite the 1,800 staff in Copenhagen in purpose and resolve

 

UN City thus constitutes a hub for UN operations – as well as an SDG hub for business, academia and the public to connect with – to advance the 2030 agenda.

Learn more about UN City Copenhagen and its resident organisations at un.dk

