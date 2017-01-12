Copenhagen’s UN City is a hub for sustainable development

The United Nations has used Copenhagen as a hub for global and regional operations since 1957, albeit from three different locations.

At present, the Danish capital is home to some 1,800 staff working from UN City Campus 1 on Marmormolen and Campus 2, the UNICEF state-of-the-art high bay storage facility located at the container port in the Northern Harbour.

Designed by the Danish architects 3XN, the star-shaped Campus 1 building on Marmormolen symbolises how the United Nations reaches out to people all over the world. The energy-efficient building accommodates 1,500 staff in office spaces covering 45,000 square metres.

A beacon of sustainability

Standing 6 storeys high, the building has been designed to constitute a beacon for sustainability while at the same time providing the optimum environment for co-operation between the resident UN organisations.

To the latter end, 3XN designed a staircase as a dramatic spatial sculpture – not only to serve as a physical connecting factor between the agencies, but also as a social space, allowing staff to use the stairs and the adjacent open areas for informal meetings.

Every year UN City welcomes approximately 80,000-100,000 people for meetings, conferences and guided tours. Among the key functions of the organisations in Copenhagen are procurement, supply chain and human resources management, health and innovation – to mention but a few.

A common agenda

While the 11 UN organisations working in Copenhagen vary in size and mandate, they share a common agenda – the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to be achieved by 2030.

UN City thus constitutes a hub for UN operations – as well as an SDG hub for business, academia and the public to connect with – to advance the 2030 agenda.

Learn more about UN City Copenhagen and its resident organisations at un.dk