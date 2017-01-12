Countess Alexandra’s charity single slammed by Danish media

The media have not been kind to Countess Alexandra of Frederiksborg following her decision to release her own pop single, which quickly shot to number one on Danish iTunes following its release on November 2.

The country’s most savage music critic, Ekstra Bladet reviewer Thomas Treo, described ‘Wash Me Away’ (click on the link below) as “a textbook example of how it should not be done”.

All for a good cause

The former wife of the Danish queen’s second son, Prince Joachim, is not that concerned, though.

“I’m definitely not saying I’m a professional singer,” she told DR. “And if anyone says that I cannot sing, that’s fine. It’s just a song and it’s for charity”

The proceeds from the song will go towards helping poor and vulnerable children in Africa in co-operation with Swedish aid agency Star for Life.

Live performance on Saturday

The countess will perform the song live at a charity event at the Malmø Arena on November 10.

Before the release she said she had always liked singing and wanted to “test her abilities for a long time”, revealing that she spent ten hours in the studio – and that was just the first day!

“You only have this one life, and you have to live as well as you can,” she concluded. “This won’t be my last song, because I really loved doing it.”