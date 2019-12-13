Counting their ‘Luggy’ stars! FCK lose but still go through

FC Copenhagen have once again qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League, despite losing 0-1 at home to Malmö in Group B last night.

An electric crowd at Telia Parken Stadium were witness to a tactical affair that was bereft of chances at either end. FCK had most of the possession, with Malmö content to wait for a counter.

But needing a win, Malmö came out attacking in the second half and were rewarded with 13 minutes to go when FCK defender Sotirios Papagiannopoulos unwittingly diverted a stray header into the back of his own goal.

READ ALSO: Olympic misery for many Danish fans of rowing, cycling and swimming

Kiev shocked

When the referee sounded the final whistle, not only did the Malmö fans understandably celebrate winning the group, but oddly enough so did the FCK fans.

That’s because they had realised that Lugano had somehow managed to get a draw at Dynamo Kiev, sending FCK through to the last 32 despite losing the Battle of Øresund.

Being unseeded in the draw on Monday, FCK will face either Manchester United, Arsenal, Ajax, Benfica, Inter Milan, Celtic, Porto, Basel, Braga, Espanyol, Gent, LASK, Salzburg or İstanbul Başakşehir.