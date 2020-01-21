Crackdown on laughing gas cartridges and the Danish teenagers who abuse them

The government will today present a bill to make it much harder for young people to abuse laughing gas cartridges to get high.

The bill, which has a broad majority, will make it illegal for under-18s to buy the nitrous oxide cartridges, which are most commonly used in siphons to produce whipped cream for coffee and desserts.

Additionally, it will be illegal for anyone to buy more than two of the eight-gram cartridges at the same time.

Red bloc change their tune

Parliament is expected to pass the bill today, and the law will probably be fast-tracked.

Only Liberal Alliance was believed to be against the bill.

Other right bloc parties, including Venstre, have softened their stance since the cartridges first became an issue in 2018. They have always opposed a widespread ban.

Popular since 2017

The cartridges have been popping up all over cycle lanes and pavements over the last two to three years due to their abuse by teenagers who inhale the gas for a short-term euphoric effect.

They are used widely as an anesthetic when mixed with oxygen by dentists or doctors.

When abused, they are not mixed with oxygen – more likely alcohol and other drugs – thus increasing the risk of suffocation, and laughing gas was blamed for the death of a 23-year-old man at a party in Køge last summer.

The 16 percent club

Conversely perhaps, but the only item 16-year-olds will soon be able to buy from a kiosk line-up of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, alcohol and the cartridges will be drinks with an alcohol content of less than 16.5 percent!

Ahead of the introduction of the new measures, expect the streets to remain littered with pesky cartridges discarded by high teenagers.