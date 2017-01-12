 Crackdown on reckless cyclists and moped riders – The Post

Crackdown on reckless cyclists and moped riders

Police currently conducting week-long country-wide safety initiative

It’s safe to say that riding four on a moped would be frowned upon by the Danish police (photo: Max Pixell)
January 22nd, 2019 6:14 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Statistics reveal that cyclists and moped riders make up a disproportionate number of those killed and injured in traffic.

The Danish police have announced a concerted campaign from January 21-27 targeting reckless behaviour and infringements of the traffic regulations by these groups.

In 2017 alone, 27 cyclists and nine moped riders were killed, with 766 cyclists and 292 moped rider injured. Many of these accidents were caused by reckless behaviour on the part of those killed or injured.

Bad habits die hard
It is common to see red lights being run, cycling on the pavements or pedestrian crossings, and riders just not taking other road-users into consideration.

Additionally, if a moped rider goes too fast it poses a considerable risk to the rider and to anyone else in traffic, as well as unnerving cyclists and pedestrians on cycle paths and pavements.

