Cracked engine axles cause misery for commuters

Long-suffering train passengers will have to bite the bullet again this week as DSB withdraws locos for checks

Problems with the engines are causing delays on the railways (photo: Oxyman)
January 31st, 2018 4:02 pm| by Stephen Gadd
The Danish state railway company DSB has discovered problems with a number of its diesel-electric ME locomotives, leading to 33 of them being withdrawn from service for a safety-check up. Cracks have been found in the axles, reports TV2 Nyheder.

READ ALSO: Some Danish trains falling to pieces on the tracks

There will be fewer trains this week, especially on the stretches between Kalundborg and Copenhagen, Holbæk and Copenhagen, and Nykøbing Falster and Copenhagen.

A number of the express trains between Jutland and Zealand will also be affected.

Commuters can expect only one slow train (stopping at every station) per hour from Kalundborg and Holbæk to Copenhagen, and just two trains per hour from Nykøbing Falster to Copenhagen. This timetable is expected to be in effect up to and including Friday this week, and it could continue.

More road traffic expected
“We don’t know when this will be over and that is the most frustrating aspect,” said Toke Hermind, a spokesperson for the Slagelse commuter association.

“One good thing is that DSB has given us ample warning, but the worst element is that we don’t know how long this is going to take,” he added.

Because of the disruption, Hermind expects a number of commuters will drive to work instead and this could cause extra congestion on the roads during rush hour.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
