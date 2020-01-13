Crime Round-Up: Denmark’s thieves never go on holiday

According to the National Police, 742 burglaries were reported over the Christmas holiday from December 20 to 27.

Christmas tradition

However, it’s not an unusual figure for the festive season. It was similar in 2016 and 2017, while 2018 was a bit higher.

That being said, the police have announced the number of burglaries has fallen in recent years. In 2018, only 29,000 cases were reported, compared to 44,000 in 2008.

North Zealand most popular

North Zealand appears to be the most popular target, followed by east Jutland and Funen.

Bornholm homeowners, in contrast, rarely got uninvited visitors.

Not even a castle is safe

It appears that private houses weren’t the only premises burgled during the holiday. Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus was targeted on January 3 by a 46-year-old man from Randers, who was arrested on the following day. According to East Jutland Police the man has pleaded guilty to the charge. The Royal Family often celebrates Christmas at the castle, but this year the queen only stayed at the castle until December 20.

Man charged with violence and ammonia attack on S-train

According to Copenhagen Police, a 44-year-old man has been detained for punching a train inspector and throwing ammonia solution at passengers on an S-train. It is unknown how serious the passengers’ injuries are. Ammonia solution is a transparent liquid that can be used for cleaning if mixed with water. If it comes into contact with the skin, it can cause severe burns, eye damage or be fatal – depending on the amount and concentration. The man was taken to a psychiatric ward on December 28.

Aftermath of Dane streaming child abuse

A Filipino woman has been arrested in the Philippines for showing child abuse videos online following a co-operation between Danish and Filipino police. North Zealand Police contacted the authorities in the Philippines after it arrested a 63-year-old man from Nærum for streaming the video, who was last year sentenced to four and a half years in prison. It is believed the videos featured the Filipino woman’s own children, and they along with an infant have been taken into care.

Appeal to strictly punish murderers of reformed gang member

According to a charge sheet released by Copenhagen Police, prosecutors have called for the strictest possible punishment for the men accused of killing former gang member Nedim Yasar. Both defendants, who have been in custody for more than a year, have pleaded guilty to shooting Yasar in the head several times. The trial has been scheduled for January 20.

Overturned scaffolding

Copenhagen Police suspects a scaffold on Scandiagade in southwest Copenhagen may have been deliberately overturned. Police blocked the carriageway for several hours as part of their investigation. Nobody was injured in connection with the incident on the night of December 29.

Serial killer trapped by using victims’ cards

The charge sheet of a suspected serial killer, a 27-year-old man accused of murdering three elderly people in Østerbro in February and March 2019, confirms he attempted to withdraw money near the crime scenes. According to Ekstra Bladet, the withdrawals were rejected, but he later used the cards to make purchases at a cinema and strip bar.

Large amount of cocaine found in Aarhus

East Jutland Police on January 10 confirmed that 40 kilos of cocaine were found at the port of Aarhus. The drug was discovered in a shipping container that should have been sent to Hamburg on December 16.

Psychiatric ward escape numbers remain high

There have been 106 escapes from psychiatric wards in the past two years, but there was no danger of beating the record set in 2016 when there were 73 escapes.