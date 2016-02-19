Culture News in Brief: Film director warns of biased Bodils

Film director Peter Schønau Fog has informed Danske Filmkritikere that he does not want to be nominated for the Bodil for Best Screenplay this year because he fears the voting might be biased in their awards.

Fog is both the director and writer of Zentropa-produced ‘Du forsvinder’ (‘You disappear’), and he is concerned to note that the film critics’ chair is Nanna Frank Rasmussen, who accused Zentropa co-founder Peter Aalbæk of sexual harassment last October as #MeToo spread like wildfire through the industry.

Fog doesn’t therefore believe that Danske Filmkritikere can be neutral regarding Zentropa-produced films while Rasmussen remains chair.

Danske Filmkritikere begs to differ

However, while the union has said it is happy to observe his wishes, it has rejected his claims, pointing out that Rasmussen is just one of its 51 members.

Nevertheless, despite being Denmark’s entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars, ‘Du forsvinder’ has only received one Bodil nomination – Best Actress for Trine Dyrholm. It also missed out on a Best Film nomination at the Roberts.

While most of the Bodil nominations were released earlier in the year, there is no shortlist for Best Screenplay. The winners will be announced on March 17.

Take Ferry or a bridge over troubled water, or try them all!

Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel have both confirmed they are coming to Denmark this year, but not together! Simon is playing Royal Arena on July 3. Ticket prices start at 550 kroner and sales start at 09:00 at livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk this Thursday. Meanwhile, Garfunkel, on his first visit to Denmark since 2007, will first play at VÆRKET in Randers on June 10 (tickets from 365 kroner), and then two days later take the stage at DR Koncerthuset (475 kroner). Ticket sales start at 10:00 on Friday at vaerket.dk and drkoncerthuset.dk. In other news, Bryan Ferry will be gracing Musikhuset Aarhus with his presence on June 13 and 15, before playing at Roskilde-Hallerne on June 17. Justin Timberlake is playing at Royal Arena on August 4. Tickets start at 450 kroner and go on sale at 10:00 on February 12 via livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk. And 82-year-old British folk singer Shirley Collins has confirmed she will be playing a concert at Kunsthal Charlottenborg on March 25 to mark the release of the documentary ‘The Ballad of Shirley Collins’ at CPH:DOX. It will be her first ever appearance in Denmark. The tickets went on sale earlier today.

Bromance with the Roberts

Hlynur Pálmason’s ‘Vinterbrødre’ (‘Winter Brothers’) last night won nine Robert film awards, including Best Feature Film, Best Director and Best Actor for Elliott Crosset Hove. Also faring well were ‘Den utrolige historie om den kæmpestore pære’ (The Incredible Story of a Giant Pear), which won awards for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Children & Youth Film, and ‘En frygtelig kvinde’ (‘A Horrible Woman’), which won Best Original Screenplay and Best Actress for newcomer Amanda Collin. Oscar nominee ‘The Last Men in Aleppo’, meanwhile, won Best Documentary.

Legendary character actor dies

The Danish acting world is in mourning following the passing of Ole Thestrup, 69, a much loved character actor. Perhaps his best known role was as a children’s football coach in the 1984 film ‘Busters verden’ (see video below) – a role reminiscent of the one played by Brian Glover in the 1969 film ‘Kes’.

Gaga cancels postponed Copenhagen concert

Lady Gaga’s concert has been called off again, but this time there is no postponement. Gaga had been scheduled to play at Royal Arena on February 17, but severe pain has led to her cancelling the last 10 dates of her already prolonged European tour.