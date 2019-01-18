Culture News in Brief: From X Factor via the hardware store to the ultimate refit

There are two conflicting guarantees about Danish ‘X Factor’ winners: 1/ their shelf life is short; 2/ their ignominy is eternal.

From ‘Where are they now’ compilations to ‘Look who’s working in a hardware store?’, the media loves to remind us that for two tender months these singers dominated the airwaves and held the nation like putty in their hands.

Different kind of refit

Seven years ago, aged just 15, Sarah Skaalum was on top of the world – or at least Denmark.

Over a million viewers tuned in every Friday to support her bid for victory in the fourth series of ‘X Factor’.

But the sweet smell of success didn’t linger for long, and a few years later the tabloids joyously reported how she was refitting kitchens during a stint working in a hardware store.

This past week, she’s been in the newspapers again – this time regarding a different kind of refit.

Married life no picnic

Sarah is no more. Instead the former ‘X Factor’ champ is a man called Noah who is married and trying for a baby.

Noah and his wife’s efforts are being documented on a YouTube channel called ‘Helt almindelige ualmindelige forældre’.

“Relax, damn it!” Noah told DR.

“Yes, it’s nice that there are sex and fertility treatments, but our life is almost the same as everyone else’s.”

Lars follows the way of the lord

Danish actor Lars Mikkelsen attributes his decision to get baptised and embrace Christianity to his lead role in the DR series ‘Herrens veje’ (‘The Way of the Lord’). His appearance as the provocative priest Johannes Krogh led to some profound considerations, he told P1. Mikkel Wold, a pastor who helped him prepare for the role, was particularly influential in showing him that “faith as it is portrayed in the series is actually based on reality.”

Raw emotions and sensitive topics down the Basement

Raw emotions are expected when ‘Basement’ comes to play at Pumpehuset on January 18. With their music, the rock band from Ipswich, England, manage to convey their feelings and thoughts through their lyrics, furious guitar riffs and deep rhythms. Reserve your tickets at livenation.dk or ticketmaster.dk.

American comedian to perform in Denmark for the first time

Bert Kreischer has many talents, whether it is as a stand-up comedian, reality TV host or actor. Known for his love of partying and drinking, the American has given his new comedy tour the appropriate name ‘Body Shots World Tour’, which the Danes will have the pleasure of experiencing on May 3 at Bremen Teater. Tickets can be bought at ticketmaster.dk.

Chippendales will make next summer even hotter

Watch out for your wife and daughter as the Chippendales are about to heat up Falconer Salen in Copenhagen on September 18! Every year, more than 2 million women buy tickets to see the Chippendales sing and strip their way into women’s hearts with their Broadway-like show. Ladies, get your tickets now at ticketmaster.dk!

Mumford & Sons to promote new album

Global excitement has followed Mumford & Sons’ announcement of a major arena world tour to promote their fourth album ‘Delta’. Scheduled to play in top-notch stadiums like London’s O2 Arena and Madison Square Garden in New York, the British folk band will be stopping by Copenhagen’s Royal Arena on May 17. The same venue will also be welcoming Elton John (June 6), the ‘king of waltz’, André Rieu (June 22; Jyske Bank Box, Herning on June 2), and Texan musician Post Malone (March 2).