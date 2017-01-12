Culture News in Brief: Singing for his supper at this weekend’s Vegetarian Festival

The world-famous philosopher Peter Singer is the star attraction at the Vegetarian Festival at Amager Strandpark, which starts on Friday August 24 and continues until Sunday.

Staged in association with the Copenhagen Cooking festival, which starts on the same day, it is possible to watch Singer in action for the price of 185kr, but the ticket will not enable you to enjoy the other lectures and debates in the festival’s two main tents, the Green Planet and Green Oasis.

Lots to do for free

All-access tickets cost 295kr, while entry to the festival site – complete with 20 food stands, 20 informational stands, a food jam and several debates – is free.

Among the other participants are Niko Grünfeld, the deputy mayor for culture, actor Carsten Bjørnlund, artist Anders Morgenthaler, singers Sys Bjerre and Tim Schou (A Friend in London), and Patrik Baboumian, one of the world’s strongest men.

Worth popping out for a preview of some porn from the past

The opening event of this year’s Golden Days culture festival is giving the public the chance to view some of the vintage pornographic films recently uncovered in a DR archive. At Skuespilhuset on September 7, the opening event will provide a preview of some of the 200 events comprising the festival until September 23. This year’s theme is ‘History’s B Sides’ – elements from the past that society has somehow contrived to forget. The first 107 guests to arrive at the opening get a free beer courtesy of Nørrebro Bryghus.

Swooping down to whoops of excitement

First staged in 2015, the annual swooping World Championships event at the Copenhagen Lakes has become a favourite with spectators, and it is once again returning this coming Friday and Saturday. Skilled parachutists jump out of a helicopter at an altitude of 1.5 km, and then from a height of 600 metres start swooping one way and another over Peblinge Lake, building up speed (up to 150 km/h) in their descent, with the aim of hovering across the water before landing on a platform. In total 18 competitors from 12 different countries (including two from Denmark) are competing to win the final on Saturday. Learn more at swoopfreestyle.com.

Three decades on, The Orb are still as ambient as ever

British electronic duo The Orb are coming to Copenhagen. A big name in early ambient house music, their popularity peaked in 1992 when they topped the British album charts with ‘U F Orb’. The band are playing at DR Koncerthuset Studie 2 on December 1. Tickets cost 150 kroner and went on sale on August 15. Meanwhile, Alan Walker is performing at Pumpehuset on November 25. Tickets cost 240kr. Find out more details about both concerts at ticketmaster.dk.

Not what Danny Kaye had in mind

A new Danish film entitled ‘Wonderful Copenhagen’ couldn’t be more different in tone than the Danny Kaye song. While Kaye is fond of calling the Danish capital a “friendly old girl”, the Polish protagonist in Bo Tengberg’s debut feature will only be friendly for the right price. Tricked into a life of prostitution in the red light district of Vesterbro, Mila is offered salvation by Tanya, a coffee shop owner and postergirl of the city district’s gentrification. Needless to say, her pimp isn’t too happy.

Is Sigmund a teeny little bit miffed?

LGBT pop star Sigmund Trondheim still sounds miffed about inexplicably being voted off ‘X Factor’ in the semi-finals when he was the red-hot favourite to win. “It is important that we create a more diverse and open society where there is room for being who you are,” he has told DR in an interview. “You must be allowed to be yourself. You must be allowed to love exactly who you want.”

Mr Gay Denmark almost conquers Europe

Niels Jansen, who earlier this year became the first ever transgender winner of Mr Gay Denmark, finished runner-up in Mr Gay Europe in Poland earlier this month. The 44-year-old lost out to Germany’s Enrique Doleschy, but he will have been more disappointed by the reception the competitors received when they took part in a Pride parade in Poznan, where several were subjected to violence by anti-LGBT protestors.

Poet of the people dead at 88

Benny Andersen, poet of the people, died last Thursday. He was 88 years old. Acclaimed for both his poetry and song lyrics, Andersen was also an accomplished artist, pianist and writer of short stories. His best-known works were ‘Snøvsen’ and ‘Svante’s songs’, the former being aimed at children.

Last-minute cancellation leaves Tivoli in the lurch

Solange Knowles, the younger sister of Beyonce, has confirmed she is too ill to perform at Tivoli this Wednesday as part of the themepark’s 175th anniversary celebrations. The concert was sold out, and Tivoli failed to find a replacement. Full refunds will be given to ticket holders.