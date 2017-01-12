Culture News in Brief: The physicality that defies belief

International pop icon Pink, currently on her ‘Beautiful Trauma World Tour’, has announced she will grace the Casa Arena in Horsens with a performance on August 7.

Pink is known for her incredibly powerful and unique voice and her high-energy live shows.

Having already excited fans in the United States, Australia and New Zealand, she has managed to delight the recognised music magazine Variety.

It felt compelled to “say without too much fear of hyperbole that, in decades of concert-going and reviewing, Pink’s is the most ‘holy fucking shit’ act of physicality I’ve ever seen as part of a pop show”.

Ticket sales begin on October 26 at 10:00 at horsensandfriends.dk, livenation.dk and ticketmaster.dk.

Hip-hop artist vs classic pianist

DR Koncerthuset’s Studie 2 is welcoming some great artists next year. One of America’s most innovative hip-hop artists, Aminé, is taking the Danish stage for the first time to present his visual texts, brilliant productions and catchy tunes (February 2). On April 9, the German pianist and composer Martin Kohlstedt will put an original flair on contemporary compositional music, mixing his profound piano skills and electronic experiments.

READ ALSO: Culture News in Brief: From X Factor via the hardware store to the ultimate refit

Rival Sons announce European tour 2019

It requires a massive amount of talent to make rock music that can live up to legends like Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones or the Doors. The American band Rival Sons is able to rejoice the glam of the retro universe, but simultaneously renew the genre with vital modern nuances. The band has announced a major European tour in 2019, during which it will play at Copenhagen’ Store Vega on March 5. Tickets can be purchased at vega.dk, livenation.dk or ticketmaster.dk.

Grammy nomination for Danish-American hillbilly

The Pawnshop Preachers’ album ‘Put A Fork In Me, I’m Done’ is one of 239 Grammy-nominated ‘Best Americana Album’ entries. A regular fixture of the Danish music scene since 1997, frontman Brett Perkins – an Oklahoman expat living in Copenhagen since 2004 – is also the founder of the Copenhagen Songwriters Festival. His songs are described as “pure Americana, blending Brett Perkins California Country style and lyrical phrases culled from his family’s Kentucky hillbilly roots”. On October 31, he and his band will find out whether they’ll receive a Grammy.

Indie-phenomenon to play at Pump House

His latest concert in Copenhagen was totally sold out and he wants to do it again. Boy Pablo, an indie pop-rock singer, songwriter and artist from Bergen, Norway, is scheduled to return to Denmark’s capital to grace Pumpehuset on January 17. Since his breakthrough in 2016 at the age of 19, songwriter Pablo Muñoz’s Boy Pablo project’ has been praised within the indie-scene. Ticket sales via ticketmaster.dk have already started.

Ready to be ‘Disturbed’?

High-dosed hard rock can be expected from the US heavy metal band Disturbed. Not only have they just dropped another long-awaited album, they will ‘disturb’ Copenhagen’s KB Hallen on May 3. Preceding ‘Evolution’, the seventh album by the hard rock veterans from Chicago, Illinois, they have released a first song with the striking title ‘Are You Ready’. So, Copenhagen, are you ready?