Culture Round-up: BAFTA boost for big bad Bodnia

Kim Bodnia, whose star has been rising internationally since his starring role in the first two seasons of ‘Broen’ (‘The Bridge’), has finally been recognised for his standout work in the first season of ‘Killing Eve’.

Bodnia plays the handler of a hitwoman wreaking havoc across western Europe in the quirky, stylish BBC series, which was screened by HBO Nordic last year.

Season two on April 8

Just days ahead of the launch of season two on April 8, Bodnia has been nominated for a best supporting actor BAFTA TV award – one of 15 nominations picked up by the series.

At the award ceremony on May 12, Bodnia’s biggest rival will be Ben Whishaw, who has already won several awards for his role in ‘A Very English Scandal’, including a Golden Globe.

Apple’s streaming services could shake up Danish market

It is still unknown whether Apple’s new television and film streaming service – which many are expecting will mount a serious challenge to Netflix’s dominance – will launch in Denmark. The same is also true of the video game streaming service Apple Arcade. Earlier this week, Apple confirmed it will be launching the services in the autumn in around 100 to 150 countries. Among the original content planned is a TV series fronted by Steven Spielberg called ‘Amazing Stories’. At present, Netflix’s biggest TV/film streaming rival in Denmark is HBO Nordic, but speculation is strong that Amazon Prime Video and the soon-to-be-launched Disney+ could also move into the market.

Much-loved Danish personality dead at just 53

Master Fatman, a much loved Danish personality in the world of film, television and music, has died. As his name suggests, he was larger than life, but his premature death at the age of 53 has shocked the nation. Master Fatman, whose real name was Morten Lindberg, launched his career as a DJ in 1986, and one of his biggest claims to fame was directing the cult movie ‘Gayniggers From Outer Space’ in 1992. A year later he formed his own political party to contest municipal elections in Copenhagen. The Cosmic Party demanded the legal right to enjoy nature and boundless cosmic love.

‘Bird Box’ to get a sequel – good news or bad news?

The thousands who disliked the divisive Netflix film ‘Bird Box’ directed by Denmark’s Susanne Bier, which smashed the platform’s record for the most views in a week with 45 million downloads, won’t be particularly enthused to learn that the author of the source material, Josh Malerman, is releasing a sequel on October 1. Perhaps ‘Malorie’, the name of Sandra Bullock’s character in the film, will address what many viewers described as one of the worst movie endings ever.

Danish rapper inspired by surviving Utøya

DR has recently profiled Danish rapper Patrick Piscot – and he is a performer with a difference. The 25-year-old is a survivor of the 2011 Utøya attack, which he now uses as an influence. Danish-born Piscot was 18 and attending a Norwegian gymnasium at the time of the attack, which he escaped from in a dinghy. His music is therapy, he tells DR.

The rise of the ukulele and X Factor’s undeniable influence

Many question what the lasting legacy of ‘X Factor’ will be, but it is having an undeniable effect on the popularity of one instrument: the ukulele. In 2013, there were only six aspiring ukulele players at the nation’s music-focused gymnasiums, but that number has now risen to 168. Sales have accordingly gone through the roof, with DanGuitar estimating that it sold 4,000 last year. Sales were noticeably higher following a performance on ‘X Factor’, according to the store, while popular ukulele cover versions on YouTube have also played a role.

Album inspired by the Danes who pursued the American Dream

Danish-American singer-songwriter Tamra Rosanes’ new album ‘Divided Heart’ will appeal to descendants of the Danish pioneers who emigrated to the US in pursuit of the American Dream between 1850 and 1920. Rosanes spent a long time at the Danish Archives in Iowa and Nebraska, as well as to the Danske Udvandrearkiver in Aalborg, as part of her research before writing and recording the album.

Lauryn Hill coming to Tivoli

Lauryn Hill, an R ‘n’ B singer who achieved fame with The Fugees, is among the new names confirmed for this year’s edition of Fredagsrock at Tivoli. Hill will be performing on August 9, while US singer-songwriter Jason Derulo, is appearing a week later on August 16. Among the names already confirmed on the line-up was legendary crooner Tom Jones (July 5).

Janelle Monáe coming to Roskilde

US singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe, whose acting career has really taken off recently thanks to her appearance in ‘Hidden Figures’, was one of 67 new names recently added by the Roskilde Festival. Also set to appear are a couple of legendary British names: Oasis founder Noel Gallagher with his band High Flying Birds and Johnny Marr, the guitarist with The Smiths.

Miley Cyrus coming to Tinderbox

Miley Cyrus will be performing at the Tinderbox festival in the forest of Tusindårsskoven near Odense in late June. The 26-year-old singer joins a line-up for the June 27-29 festival that also includes Neil Young, Duran Duran, The Chainsmokers, Lana Del Rey and recent additions Stefflon Don and DJ Eric Prydz.