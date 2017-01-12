Culture Round-Up: Bond, Bourne and now Buddy-buddy

To be fair, we’ve had more Jack Ryans, Jason Bournes and Tom Ripleys than the world would care to remember – it’s a precedent established by the James Bond franchise.

Both of them

And now one of the most successful Danish franchises is replacing both its main actors: Jussi Adler-Olsen’s ‘Department Q’ series.

For the next film, the fifth in the series, Ulrich Thomsen – best known for ‘Festen’, he was a villain in the Bond film ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’ and has enjoyed stateside success with ‘Banshee’ – will replace Nikolaj Lie Kaas in the main role of Carl Mørck.

While rising star Zaki Youssef will take over from Fares Fares, who since his first appearance as Mørck’s assistant Assad in 2013 has grabbed plenty of big stateside and British TV roles, including ‘Deep State’, ‘Tyrant’, ‘Chernobyl’ and ‘Westworld’.

Still at least four to go

The new film, ‘Marco Effekten’, will be made by Danish director Martin Zandvliet, who is best known for ‘Under Sandet’ and ‘Dirch’.

But first up for Zandvliet is ‘The Challenger’, a US film starring Michelle Williams as the ill-fated teacher who died onboard the space shuttle in 1986.

Meanwhile, Adler-Olsen has completed his eighth instalment in the series. ‘Offer 2117’ will go on sale on June 14.

Scottish singer loves Denmark and has the Tivoli card to prove it

At his performance at the Heartland Festival, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi revealed how he “fucking loves” Denmark – and in case that sounds like what most Scottish people say once they’ve got over how much they charge for a pint, he has more than proved it with his purchase of a Tivoli all-year-round admission card. Capaldi’s album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ recently became Britain’s fastest selling record of 2019, and the singer revealed that Copenhagen is his “favourite city in Europe”, according to DR’s coverage of the festival – which was pretty full-on this year, it has to be said. “Everyone here is just chill – you can just leave your baby in the pram outside a shop or café,” said the 22-year-old singer, who played at Lille Vega and Smukfest last year. “It says something about the place you live. You do not do this in Scotland.”

Video game trailer featuring Mads downloaded 5 million times in a day

If the reception to a nine-minute trailer for the new PlayStation 4 game is anything to go by, the star of Mads Mikkelsen is set to rise even further. It was watched 5 million times during the 24 hours following its release. Mikkelsen sings lullabies and consorts with zombie soldiers – leaving viewers a little baffled by the promo, but undoubtedly intrigued, which is great news for creator Kojima Productions and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I expect people’s jaws to drop when they see it,” Mikkelsen told DR. Norman Reedus, Léa Seydoux and director Nicolas Winding Refn have also lent their images and voices to the game.

Jyllands-Posten review of Greta Thunberg book panned for getting personal

It’s funny how so many reviews in the Danish media don’t actually appraise the work in question, but instead relate the plot, and now this is spreading to book reviews. Jyllands-Posten has given a one-star review to a biography of the 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg written by her mother Malena Ernman – but not so much for the quality of writing, but rather the mother’s apparent lack of understanding of her daughter’s Asperger’s syndrome and OCD diagnoses. The review calls the book a “story of failure”, “a story of suffering” and “a cry for help”, contending that it should never have been published. However, several psychologists have rubbished the review, with one claiming it was indicative of how “society is frightened of mental health diagnoses”.

You can’t stop this kind of human nature, despairs Distortion organiser

Distortion organiser Thomas Fleurquin-Dalvang has defended the street party’s record on cleanliness – particularly in regard to the venues smelling of urine once the revelling is over. Speaking to DR ahead of this year’s festival (May 29-June 2), he said the festival has “200 toilets more than what the municipality requires”, but concedes “it is a huge challenge because even if there’s a toilet three metres away, somebody will still piss by the entrance.” This year’s festival, which included special women’s toilets that allow three to urinate at the same time, again quickly cleaned up the mess left by the Vesterbo and Nørrebro street festivals, but overall Fleurquin-Dalvang thinks there is something of a disconnect between the organiser and increasingly young crowd. “Many still believe it is a student party that is set up a few months in advance,” he said.

Gallery refuses to remove works by racist Swede and Stram Kurs candidate

Læsø Kunsthal refused to remove the works of two controversial artists from its exhibition ‘The Political Art’, which is scheduled to open tomorrow on the Kattegat island, reports the DR radio station P1. Ultimatums were received from other participating artists that works by the racist Swedish artist Dan Park and performance artist Uwe Max Jensen, a Stram Kurs candidate in yesterday’s election, should be removed. However, the gallery refused to comply.

Billions and billions: the success of Subway Surfers in numbers

The Danish mobile game ‘Subway Surfers’ has now been downloaded 2.5 billion times, making it the second most popular game in history from the Apple App Store – only trailing ‘Candy Crush Saga’. ‘Subway Surfers’, which was launched in 2012, has also surpassed 1 billion downloads on Android devices. Creators Bodie Jahn-Mulliner and Sylvester Rishøj Jensen from Sybo Games co-released the game with Jacob Møller and Simon Møller from Kiloo. The two companies have earned an estimated 500 million kroner from the game.

Refn series tipped as a TV show to watch – but don’t forget Marple!

The BBC has selected the Nicolas Winding Refn-directed thriller-horror series ‘Too Old to Die Young’ as one of its must-see TV shows to view in June. Debuting on Amazon Prime Video on June 14, it will star Miles Teller as a LA policeman who kills criminals to atone for his sins. The BBC claims that Refn is making “his first foray into TV”, but that isn’t strictly true, as he directed two episodes of ‘Marple’ in 2007.