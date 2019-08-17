Culture Round-Up: Choosing an Oscar nominee is a Milfy business

The Danish Film Institute has confirmed the three films shortlisted to be Denmark’s entry in the Oscars as ‘Best Non-English Language Film’.

The makers of ‘Dronningen’, ‘Før frosten’ og ‘Ser du månen, Daniel’ will learn who has been selected on September 24. All three films needed to be released during the calendar year ending 30 September to be eligible.

The final three

Directed by May el-Toukhy, ‘Dronningen’ stars Trine Dyrholm as a matriarch who has an affair with her 17-year-old step-son. It has sold 330,000 tickets since its release and won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

Directed by Michael Noer (‘Nordvest’), ‘Før frosten’ tells the story of a 19th-century farmer (Bond villain Jesper Christensen) struggling to provide for his family. It has sold 200,000 tickets since its release.

Directed by Niels Arden Oplev (‘Män som hatar kvinnor’) and based on Puk Damsgård’s novel, ‘Ser du månen, Daniel’, which will be released at Danish cinemas on August 29, tells the story of Daniel Rye (Esben Smed), the journalist captured by Islamic State in 2013 who was eventually released after a ransom was paid over a year later

Oscars earlier than normal

The Academy is scheduled to release a nine-film shortlist in December, and then the final five nominees will be confirmed in January – a list that Danish films have been included on five times this decade already.

This year’s Oscars are scheduled to take place on February 9, where Denmark will be bidding for its fourth Oscar in the category following triumphs in 1988, 1989 and 2011.

Laughing gas cylinders banned by Bornholm festival

Wonderfestiwall, a music festival in Bornholm that concluded over the weekend, banned the laughing gas cylinders used in the baking industry, which youngsters are increasingly using to get high across the country. The decision followed an appeal by Magnus Heunicke, the new health minister, who witnessed a large number of the disposed nitrous oxide capsules, which can be bought legally from Danish retailers, on a visit to the Roskilde Festival eight weeks ago.

Artist withdrawn from Pride following criticism of infernal racket

The Danish artist O / RIOH was withdrawn from playing at the main Copenhagen Pride party on Saturday because she criticised the event on Instagram – and most particularly the appearance of headliner Infernal. O / RIOH urged Pride to “get its shit together” and to instead focus on music acts from the LGBT community. Thomas Rasmussen, the head of communications for Copenhagen Pride, responded that the post was made in a poor tone and an insult to all the hard effort made by volunteers. A legal dispute may be looming as the organisers reportedly have no intention of paying O / RIOH even though her contract apparently stipulates Pride needed to cancel her performance at least 30 days in advance to avoid paying her.

Transgender actress destined for stardom following Netflix casting

The Danish-Argentinian transgender actress May Simón Lifschitz, 24, is on the verge of stardom after landing a major role in the new Netflix series ‘Warrior Nun’, which will premiere next year. Lifschitz, who spent the first eight years of her life in Argentina but now lives in Frederiksberg, has a degree in history of art from the University of Copenhagen. She has also worked extensively as a fashion model. In ‘Warrior Nun’, she will play the transgender character Chanel. However, the character’s gender is not integral to the role. “I’ve said ‘no’ to a lot of things because I don’t feel it was the right representation for me, since it was only based on my being transgender,” commented Lifschitz. “I do not want to be defined on the basis that I am transgender. I want to be able to unfold my craft beyond the confines of my own identity.”

Rita goes from strength to strength

British actress Dawn Wall has been shortlisted for best actress in the forthcoming Copenhagen Web Fest awards, the first such accolades for online TV series in Scandinavia. Wall, who hasn’t looked back since stealing the show in the That Theatre production of ‘Educating Rita’ in 2017, is nominated alongside her ‘Porno Lief’ co-star Pernille Kaae Høier in what is a Danish-speaking role. Also on the shortlist are Bodil Jørgensen (‘Hotel Paradise’), Gabriela Helena Haslund (‘Have Nice Stay’) and Julie Ralund (‘Pitcherne’). Wall saluted her esteemed company – most particularly Jørgensen, the lead actress in Lars von Trier’s 1998 film ‘Idioterne’.

Rebuilding Central Perk … but this time with Lego

Shortly after confirming that a special Lego set could be launched to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the premiere of legendary comedy ‘Seinfeld’, the Danish toy manufacturer has confirmed it will be marking the 25th birthday of US sitcom Friends with the launch of a box on September 1. Initially available online, it will hit Danish stores next year. As well as the characters, the set will enable users to build Central Perk, the friends’ favourite coffee shop. Producing TV-inspired sets is becoming a lucrative business for Lego as it targets the young adult audience. Other recently released sets include one dedicated to ‘Stranger Things’.

READ MORE: Vote to get Lego to make the 30th anniversary set of Seinfeld

Everything I do, I do it for these tickets

Canadian rock singer Bryan Adams has confirmed he will be performing at Forum Copenhagen on March 17 and then at Forum Horsens a day later. Tickets cost 520 kroner and have been on sale since last week via ticketmaster.dk.

She’s the ultimate tease

Burlesque superstar Dita Von Teese has confirmed an extra date at Gamle Scene on May 18. She has already confirmed that she would be bringing her new show, ‘Glamonatrix’, to the royal theatre venue on May 20. Tickets cost 395 kroner from ticketmaster.dk.

Distortion’s summer festival confirms headliners

The Distortion festival Karrusel, which is scheduled to take place on Refshaleøen from August 30-31, has confirmed 17 new names for its line-up. Among them are German world-beater Dixon, Brazilian techno giant Victor Ruiz, and a host of Danish acts including Bremer/McCoy, Kenton Slash Demon, School Of X and Bjørn Svin. The festival has room for 2,500 guests to enjoy three stages and … you’ve guessed it … a carousel.

Mega popular podcast bringing English footy to Bremen

The British podcast ‘The Football Ramble’, an armchair discussion show about the beautiful game that has generally been acknowledged as the finest since ‘Fantasy Football League’ in the 1990s, is visiting Bremen Teater on April 20. Tickets cost 235 kroner and are available from ticketmaster.dk.

Aslan is coming … and bringing Christmas early as always

Whisper it, the fawn told Lucy: “Aslan is coming!” And when he came, Christmas came early too (very quickly followed by Easter). Well, we’re not too sure the Irish band of the same name will be coming laden with presents when they grace Amager Bio on September 7 for what will be their first ever performance in Scandinavia. Tickets to see Aslan cost 315 kroner and are available here.