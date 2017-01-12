Culture Round-Up: Continuing a long tradition of Danish Bond villains

Up until the Pierce Brosnan era, the Danes didn’t really get a look-in when it came to landing villainous James Bond roles.

But since Ulrich Thomsen’s appearance in ‘The World Is Not Enough’ in 1999, the roles have been pouring in, and the news that Danish-Swedish actor David Dencik will play a baddie in the next film takes the number of dastardly Danes up to four in the last eight films.

An affinity for combatting Craig

The Danes really came into their own during the Daniel Craig era, with Mads Mikkelsen playing the main villain in ‘Casino Royale’, while Jesper Christensen had a quieter role in the same film, which he continued in ‘Quantum of Solace’ and ‘Spectre’.

Not to be outdone, there have also been two Danish Bond girls: Tina Robinson in ‘Octopussy’ and Cecilie Thomsen as a language professor in ‘Tomorrow Never Dies’, whose bedside manner provoked Miss Moneypenny to call Bond a cunning linguist.

A spy film veteran

Dencik’s international breakthrough came in another spy film, ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’, in 2011.

He also earned the distinction of being the only actor to appear in both the Danish and English language versions of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ – in the latter alongside Daniel Craig, who is returning for his fifth and final film as Bond.

Norway among the locations

The main villain in the next film, which will be released in April 2020, has been confirmed as Rami Malek, fresh from winning an Oscar for portraying Freddie Mercury in ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’.

It has also been confirmed that Norway is among the shooting locations.

Mapping Denmark in sound – with help from the royals and the public

A team from the University of Copenhagen wants to map Denmark – in sound. Earlier this week, the project ‘Lyden af Danmark’ (The Sound of Denmark) was launched to encourage Danes to record the sound of their everyday lives. At a launch event in Dyrehaven in Klampenborg, it was confirmed that Crown Princess Mary has already made a contribution. Using an app, Danes are encouraged to make 30-second recordings of their neighborhood. An AI filter will analyse the sounds and learn over time to distinguish between natural and man-made audio.

International student misses out on ‘X Factor’ crown

CIS student Benjamin Rosenbohm, 16, an expat with a German mother and Madagascan father, came up short in the final of ‘X Factor’ ahead of the Easter break. Heading into the final the SceneKunst student was the even money favourite and 4/7 ahead of the final vote, but he was pipped at the post by Kristian Kjærlund from Thomas Blachmann’s over-23s stable – the second win on the trot for the long-term judge following a dismal run that had seen him only win one of his first nine contests.

C More cashes in as NBO Nordic crashes on Game of Thrones release date

The HBO Nordic streaming site crashed following the release of the first episode of the long-awaited final season of ‘Game of Thrones’ on April 15, leaving the door open for C More, which also has the rights to stream the series, to beat its all-time one-day sales record by 30 percent. “I’m cancelling my subscription right now,” wrote one angry user on Facebook. “You’ve had so long to prepare for this day.” HBO Nordic, which confirmed it suffered several hours of technical problems, tried to laugh off the problem with claims it had been “invaded by the Night King and his army of the dead”.

Inspired by Spinal Tap? New Danish musical has a familiar ring

Anyone familiar with the classic 1984 film ‘This is Spinal Tap’, might be amused to notice there is a new Danish musical called ‘Jack the Ripper: The Musical’, which enjoyed its worldwide premiere at the Folketeatret Store Turnéscene in Bellahøj on April 25. In the film, Spinal Tap bassist Derek Smalls reminds lead singer David St Hubbins how they once had an idea to write a rock musical based on the life of Jack the Ripper, at which point they burst into song: “Saucy Jack, you’re a naughty one, Saucy Jack, you’re a haughty one.” Written by Rasmus Mansachs, the show continues until May 11.

Controversial theatre group enjoys raucous opening night

Leftfield Theatre had a high number of walk-outs at the worldwide premiere of its new play ‘The Director’ at Teaterøen on April 23, but the play’s actual director Lee Elms was not perturbed – in fact, he positively welcomed the controversy. “Audience members swore and yelled at actors … one old boy stunned everyone by seemingly admitting to child abuse and proclaiming it the norm … and one woman yelled at an actor, slammed the exit door and could be heard screaming from the lounge,” he said on social media. “Myself and the actors were told to stay in the dressing room after the show. Cool!” ‘The Director’ will be performed again on April 27 and 29.