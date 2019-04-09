Culture Round-Up: Danish link to what could be the next ‘Inception’

In case you missed it, Robert Pattinson is the new Batman. But Christopher Nolan (didn’t he kill him off?) will not be returning to direct.

Sounds like ‘Inception’?

However, the British director has cast Pattinson in ‘Tenet’, which is currently being filmed on location in Denmark – specifically scenes on the Rødsand sand bar south of the island of Lolland (below).

Not much is known about the movie – Pattinson told USA Today that he was “locked in a room to read the script” – which according to IMDB concerns “international espionage, time travel and evolution”.

Time travel connection

Himesh Patel, who recently jumped through a time portal to ‘rewrite’ all the Beatles hits in ‘Yesterday’, will feel at home with the time travel angle.

And the angle of the film is represented in the styling of its palindromic title, with the fourth and fifth letters rendered in a kind of mirror writing.

Trying to steal the secret script?

Meanwhile back in Denmark, Nolan chose Copenhagen Production Service as his local partner to organise Danish labour for the production.

Last week a “mentally ill” man apparently tried to steal some documents from the Rødsand production site, according to TV2.

Other locations include Norway and India, and the film is scheduled to premiere in Denmark on 16 July 2020.

Director of ‘Sideways’ casts Mads Mikkelsen to play Danish journalist

Mads Mikkelsen has been cast in the main role in a forthcoming film by the acclaimed director Alexander Payne, who is probably best known for ‘Sideways’ and ‘The Descendants’. Mikkelsen will play a Danish journalist taking a roadtrip across the US with his teenage daughter whilst writing a story for a newspaper. It is based on a script by Norwegian author Erlend Loe, whose best known book is ‘Doppler’. Zentropa is a co-producer and some of the film will be shot in Denmark.

When it rains: another Danish series green-lit by Netflix

A new six-part Danish-language supernatural thriller series, ‘Equinox’, has been green-lit by Netflix with a budget that is expected to be similar to its first original Danish series, ‘The Rain’. Inspired by the locally-produced podcast ‘Equinox 1985’, the split timeline plot follows a young woman’s current day bid to make sense of the disappearance of an entire school class in 1999. Piv Bernth (‘Forbrydelsen’) from Apple Tree Productions is onboard as executive producer with backing from ITV Studios. Production is expected to start later this year.

Apple to enter congested streaming market on November 1

Apple’s new streaming service will be available in Denmark from November 1 – initially for a cost of just 39 kroner a month, which is around a third of the price of subscribing to market leaders Netflix and HBO Nordic. However, while Apple TV + will provide some original content movies and TV shows, it will have a small back catalogue, and media analysts do not expect it to take much market share until it has a wider selection. With Amazon and Disney also operating services in Denmark, the streaming market is getting congested.