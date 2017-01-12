Culture Round-Up: Danish Oscar entry won’t make you reach for the Kleenex (or will it?)

Soundvenue magazine has hailed the Danish Film Institute’s decision to enter ‘Dronningen’ (‘Queen of Hearts’) in this year’s Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars.

“The Academy wants to honour unique films that show us something new,” the magazine’s editor Jacob Ludvigsen told DR. “It’s not always about something that makes you reach for the Kleenex.”

Denmark’s answer to Meryl Streep

The plot of ‘Dronningen’ follows a matriarch in her late 40s (Trine Dyrholm – Denmark’s answer to Meryl Streep) as she seduces her 17-year-old step-son.

So it might make some viewers reach for the Kleenex, but not in the way Ludvigsen was referring to.

Strong pedigree in the category

The Academy is scheduled to release a nine-film shortlist in December, and then the final five nominees will be confirmed in January – a list that Danish films have been included on five times this decade already.

This year’s Oscars are scheduled to take place on February 9, where Denmark will be bidding for its fourth Oscar in the category following triumphs in 1988, 1989 and 2011.

Competition agency finds in favour of Danish rock band over accreditation

The Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen (KF) competition and consumer authority has found in favour of Volbeat in a case in which the Danish rock band refused to accredit two major publications to freely attend its 2017 Parken concert and review it. Nine media outlets, including Politiken, showed solidarity with the tabloid Ekstra Bladet (reviewer Thomas Treo is known to be particularly savage) and magazine Devilution by refusing to review the concert, but KF rules that their boycott was illegal and constituted a criminal offence. Volbeat’s concert at Ceres Park in Aarhus earlier this year was also similarly boycotted, as was its new album, ‘Rewind, Replay, Rebound’, which was released in August. Nevertheless, Volbeat remains one of Denmark’s most successful bands.

Kingslayer’s wife lands role in new drama set on Greenland

Nukâka, the Greenlandic wife of ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, is among the cast for a new Nordic series about climate change, ‘Tynd is’ (‘Thin Ice’), which will be set on her home island. The series, which will also star Danish actor Nicolas Bro, will premiere on C More in the spring of 2020. Of Inuit, German and Norwegian decent, Nukâka Coster-Waldau was born in Uummannaq. Her father was Josef Motzfeldt, Greenland’s minister for finance and foreign affairs from 2009 to 2013. Representing Greenland, she finished 19th in the 1990 edition of Miss Universe – the island’s highest ever placing.

Kingslayer returns from Amazon Rain Forest with answers to the questions

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau recently swapped the wilds of Westeros for the Amazon Rainforest to discover the true story behind the fires that have ravaged the area. Based on his travels in Peru, he is making a documentary in association with the United Nations Development Programme.

Just wear and return: the service that enables you to keep up with the stars

Everyone is raving about Ganni Repeat, a new fashion service that rents out clothes to customers who like the idea of wearing something new, but not owning the item. The clothes are then returned (normally after one, two or three weeks), cleaned and then rented out again. The service is the idea of Copenhagen Ganni, an established women’s clothing and bag manufacturer that sells its wares in 400 stores worldwide. Fashion expert Chris Pedersen hailed the service, telling DR that “because of social media, we have become accustomed to many people wearing clothes in the same way as celebrities: you will not be seen in the same set multiple times.”

British singing sensation to visit Copenhagen in February

British singer-songwriter Freya Ridings has confirmed she will be performing at Vega on February 10 as part of a European tour. Well known for singles such as the platinum-selling ‘Lost Without You’ and ‘Castles’, the singer has been hailed as a superstar in the making by various media. Tickets cost 260 kroner and are available at ticketmaster.dk.