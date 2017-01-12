Culture Round-Up: From the Stonewall Riots to the realms of Scandinavia

At the closing ceremony of WorldPride 2019 in New York City on June 30 – an event timed to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots – a delegation from the organisers of the 2021 event, which will be held in Copenhagen and Malmö, took to the stage to invite the crowds to Scandinavia in two years’ time.

“WorldPride 2019 has been a magnificent celebration of the moment that sparked our movement 50 years ago,” Lars Henriksen, the chair of Copenhagen Pride, told the crowds.

“Now we hope you’ll all join us in two years’ time to write the next chapter in our movement’s history. Our two countries have a proud history of championing equality and standing up for our community.”

750,000 guests, 11 days, countless events

WorldPride 2021, which together with the sporting event EuroGames will be known as Copenhagen 2021, already looks like it is shaping up to be quite a party.

Held over 11 days, it will include open-air concerts, art exhibitions, movie screenings and parties – and most of the events are expected to be free of charge.

In total, the organisers expect 750,000 guests.

Inclusivity front and centre

On a more serious note, the organisers will hold a conference and an open-for-all democracy festival to raise awareness of LGBT rights across the world.

“We will seek to leverage WorldPride as a platform to raise awareness among the public, educate our own community, elevate LGBTQ+ issues around the world, and amplify the voices of activists,” concluded Henriksen after the ceremony.

“And we will do so by putting inclusivity front and centre. We strive to make sure that everyone, whomever they love or however they identify, will feel included.”

Americans to remake ‘Rita’ … again!

Danish television series ‘Rita’, a dramedy about a teacher who does her best to break every rule in the book, is to be remade in the US with Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’) expected to take the main role. Showtime has ordered a pilot of the show and retained creator and writer Christian Torpe. ‘Rita’, which has also been remade in French, has enjoyed four seasons with Mille Dinesen in the lead role since making its debut in 2012. A US TV movie made by Bravo in 2013, which starred Anna Gunn (fresh from finishing up as Skyler White in ‘Breaking Bad’), failed to generate enough interest for a series.

Close to a thousand of Prince Henrik’s personal possessions to be auctioned

A large proportion of Prince Henrik’s personal possessions are to be auctioned. The auction house Bruun Rasmussen will conduct the sale of 900 items from August 27-29. The provisional prices start at 2,000 kroner. Included in the collection are many figurines and masks that the prince collected on his travels in Africa and Asia. In adherence to Prince Henrik’s will, the Royal Family has already looked through the collection and selected the items they wish to keep. Part of the proceeds from the auction will go two trusts set up by his sons for their children: Kronprinsparrets Fond and Nikolai og Felix Fonden.

Matador star dead at 78

Matador star Jesper Langberg has passed away following a short illness. He was 78 years old. Beloved by millions of fans of the nation’s favourite TV drama, Langberg played the banker Kristen Andersen-Skjern, the brother of the main character. He made his debut in the fourth episode and then appeared in the concluding 20. All three of Langberg’s former wives were present at his bedside as he passed away.

Gaming industry under fire for encouraging long hours

A DR report this week lifts the lid on the long hours employees in the Danish gaming industry are expected to work to fulfil a deadline. As well as the mandatory overtime, workers rarely have full-time contracts, and there is a distinct lack of collective agreements, claims the report. Working long hours towards a deadline is commonly called ‘crunch’ in the industry – and can often see employees work 100 hours in just one week. However, several employers within the industry rejected the claims.

Danish DJ’s girlfriend lets her pubes do the talking

Czech model Tereza Kacerová, the girlfriend of Danish DJ Morten Breum, has riled many Instagram users by posting a photo of herself in a bikini in which 1 cm of her pubic hair is clearly visible (below). With the photo, she wrote: “Looking for my scraper. It is just for fun; I know exactly where it is.” However, an equal number were complimentary about the photo (a standout comment was: “Let it grow, let it grow, let it grow”), which has managed to spark a debate about what is and isn’t acceptable.

Rammstein waste no time in planning a return

German rock band Rammstein have confirmed they will be playing at Ceres Park in Aarhus on August 4 next year. The announcement follows a sold-out concert at Parken last month. Tickets cost 610 kroner and go on sale at billetlugen.dk from 11:00 on July 5. In related news, US neo-soul singer Ari Lennox (no relation to Annie) is performing at Train in Aarhus on December 3 and at DR Koncerthuset on December 7. Tickets went on sale on June 21.