Culture Round-Up: Like being hit by a depth charge!

Despite having one of the most unoriginal names in living memory, ‘Into the Deep’, the new documentary about murderer Peter Madsen, packs a punch, according to movie-goers at the Sundance Film Festival, where it recently made its debut.

Many confess to finding the documentary scarier, or at least more impactful, than most of the horror films making a splash at the festival.

Quick off the mark

The strength of the film is that it includes footage taken in the immediate aftermath of the murder, focusing particularly on the dynamic between Madsen and his volunteers.

Its maker, Australian director Emma Sullivan, is based in Denmark, and it would appear she was quick off the mark.

Help from home

Meanwhile the producer, Denmark’s Mette Heide, has a track record in the genre, as she enjoyed similar success with the Netflix documentary ‘Amanda Knox’.

The film will premiere on Netflix later this year.

Deep Purple confirm Royal Arena appearance in September

The smoke’s on the water this September! Deep Purple have confirmed they will be playing at Royal Arena on September 29 in addition to their appearance at Skovrock 2020 in Aalborg on June 25. The British hard rock pioneers, who played their first Danish concert at a Taastrup school in 1968 just months after their formation, still include many of the members who fashioned their 1970 breakthrough – Ian Gillan, Ian Paice and Roger Glover – but only Paice survives from the original line-up. Tickets go on sale on Friday January 31 at 10:00 at ticketmaster.dk.

Prince Henrik’s record collection up for grabs

Some 900 LP records are on sale in the third and final auction of Prince Henrik’s belongings, it has been confirmed. Most of the records date from the 1960s, but although the prince consort had a broad taste, he clearly had a preference for classical and folk music. So if you don’t like those genres, or don’t consider them particularly collectible (they’re generally not compared to rock music!), be warned that the entire collection must go to one bidder. Since January 24, prospective buyers have been bidding online on the Bruun Rasmussen website and the current asking price is … 5,500 kroner. The bidding closes on Sunday February 9. Make your bid here.

Another viral version of ‘7 Years’ on the cards?

Lukas Graham won’t have any complaints that their song ‘7 Years’ turned out to be the winning song in the new US TV singing contest ‘America’s Most Musical Family’. The Melisizwe Brothers wowed the audience with their cover version, after which the host asked lead singer Zacary, 12 – a young Michael Jackson in the making – whether he in fact Benjamin Button, such is his maturity on stage. In fact, Zacary recently sang a remix of ‘ABC’ as the theme show for the show ‘Motown Magic’. Check out the performance in the video below.

The orchestra with hangovers and wild hair wins top award again

Spawned from the DR orchestra that was cut due to budgetary concerns six years ago, the Danish Entertainment Orchestra has again won the International Classical Music Award in the ‘Symphonic Music’ category (following a first win in 2015), and Politiken isn’t surprised. “It’s a small orchestra going through fire and water for a conductor [Adam Fischer] they clearly love. They almost make a bumblebee fly,” observed its reviewer. “There are cracks in the music, and some of it doesn’t sound completely clean either. But there’s maximum energy in their recordings: like Beethoven with hangovers and wild hair in the morning.”

Denmark’s Meryl Streep does it again

Trine Dyrholm, the country’s answer to Meryl Streep, has won yet another Best Actress Robert award – her tenth from 19 nominations, although some of them have been for TV roles and best ensemble. “I’m very happy. I know I have some already, but I’m really happy about this one because it’s a movie that means so much to me,” she said about her role in ‘Dronningen’ (‘Queen of Hearts’), which cleared up on the night with nine awards, scooping best film, director (May el-Toukhy – the first woman to ever win the award) and original screenplay. Oscar nominee ‘The Cave’ unsurprisingly won best documentary.