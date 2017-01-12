Culture Round-Up: Louisiana most popular museum in Denmark for 13th straight year

Over 15 million visits were made to the nation’s exhibitions last year – a dip of around 350,000 on 2017, according to Danmarks Statistik.

The most popular attraction continues to be the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art, which attracted 755,584 visitors, followed by Den Gamle By in Aarhus (546,485), Aros in Aarhus (508,008), New Carlsberg Glyptotek (448,934), Christiansborg Castle (436,693), Arken in Ishøj (414,705), Rosenborg Palace (386,656), Moesgaard Museum (368,656), the National Museum’s main building (365,245) and Kronborg Castle (326,823).

However, if all 20 of the National Museum’s locations were included, it would come top with 1,729,101.

Long way behind Tivoli

Louisiana has some way to go to become Denmark’s most visited attraction. Figures for 2015 revealed it was number six on the list, a long way behind Tivoli, which with nearly 5 million was easily the most popular.

Completing the top five back then were Dyrehavsbakken (2.7), Legoland (1.7), Copenhagen Zoo (1.148) and Djurs Sommerland (0.802).

Nevertheless, Louisiana has maintained its stranglehold on being the most visited museum – a record it has held since 2007.

Roskilde sells out – only the iconic line-up of 1996 were faster

Last year’s Roskilde Festival was the second-fastest selling in history, but now 2019 has relegated it to third place. On May 6, the organisers confirmed they had sold the last of their 80,000 full-festival tickets, a day earlier than in 2018. Only 1996, which had an insane line-up – including David Bowie, Alanis Morissette, Pulp, Nick Cave, Björk, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Neil Young – sold out faster. This year’s line-up includes The Cure, Bob Dylan and Travis Scott. A limited number of one-day tickets are available for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. This year’s Roskilde opens on June 29 and finishes on July 6.

New festival organiser owner should bring “great benefits”

Northside has a new owner. US company Superstruct Entertainment has bought the festival organiser Down the Drain Holding, which also includes Tinderbox in its stable. The purchase takes Superstruct’s number of festivals to over 25 in countries such as Norway, Finland, Hungary, Spain and Australia. Superstruct, which is owned by the Providence Equity private equity fund, is headed by James Barton, who brings expertise garnered during his time as the CEO of the ticketing and promotion company Live Nation. Down the Drain Holding head Brian Nielsen explained to Århus Stiftstidende that it was becoming increasingly “difficult to stand alone” and that Superstruct would bring “great benefits” in terms of contact with the artists.

Still staring at their dick: future’s bright for young duo who sang for laughs

Young duo Ravi Kumar – who sprang to fame last year following a performance at Smukfest that included the repeated lyrics “All you motherfuckers keep staring at my dick, staring at my dick, staring at my dick” – are going from strength to strength, reports DR. Sharon Kumaraswamy and Aske Knudsen will this year be performing at the Spot Festival, Roskilde Festival and again at Smukfest – not bad for a duo who told DR that they made their first appearance at a 2016 Christmas party at the Danish Academy of Music “for a laugh”. Ravi Kuma have also just released their first single: the double song ‘Staring at My Dick’ / ‘Only Make Out with Myself’.

The bloggers who assure their listeners it’s okay to put fries before guys

Josephine Kuhn and Nanna Hovgaard, 25 and 27 – who since launching the ‘Fries before Guys’ in 2016 have achieved over 3 million downloads – are releasing their first book, ‘En som os’, this month. Since meeting at gymnasium in Aalborg, the pair have honed in on their generation’s insecurities, bringing relief to their legion of listeners with frank discussions about subjects such as anxiety, shame, body ideals, orgasms, love and friendship. Their main inspiration is “the negative spiral” that comes from comparing themselves to others on social media.

DR crime series to be remade in English stateside

The acclaimed DR series ‘Bedrag’, which made its debut in 2016, will be remade as an English-language show in Hollywood. Alice Guy Productions has secured the rights to remake all three seasons – the result of DR Salg attending the MIPTV industry fair in Cannes just before Easter.

Bill Bailey confirms Copenhagen date in October

British comedian Bill Bailey, a regular contestant on ‘IQ’ who is best known for creating humour out of music, is performing at DR Koncerthuset on October 1. Tickets cost 325 kroner at drkoncerthuset.dk.