Culture Round-Up: Streaming films of yesteryear when they kept shtum on camera

The Danish Film Institute has launched a new streaming site, but don’t expect new US series or documentaries about killers in our midst.

At stumfilm.dk, the hottest titles on offer are over 100 years old, as the main focus of the site is the ‘golden age’ when Danish silent movies were among the most popular in the world.

Actors like Asta Nielsen and Valdemar Psilander, companies including Nordisk Film, and directors such as Carl Theodor Dreyer, were as big back then as any star working in the US today.

But the industry was knocked sideways by two major developments: World War I, which led to a drop in demand in Germany, and the emergence of talkies a decade later, which changed the industry forever.

Unseen for a century

In total, there will be more than 400 works from the 1903-1928 period once the restoration has been fully completed in four years’ time, and all the films are free to download.

The site has been made possible thanks to a joint donation of 30 million kroner from the Augustinus Foundation, the Aage and Johanne Louis-Hansen Foundation and the AP Møller Foundation.

Some of the old reels have not been viewed since the 1920s. In anticipation of the worldwide interest, Stumfilm.dk will also have an English-language version.

Danish choirs performing across America

The DR Vocal Ensemble will perform at two of the most prestigious universities in the world later this month: Yale and Harvard. The 18 singers, together with conductor Marcus Creed, have embarked on a tour that will see them perform at Yale on November 15 and 20 and at Harvard on November 16. At Yale, in fact, they will take a special residency and work closely with the Yale Schola Cantorum, who they will perform a concert with. Meanwhile, in related news, the DR PigeKoret and Den Danske Strygekvartet have confirmed they are performing in Santa Barbara in California on November 12.

Trevor Noah returning to perform in Denmark again

Trevor Noah, the South African host of ‘The Today Show’, is again visiting Denmark, this time on his Loud & Clear Tour to perform at Royal Arena on May 31. Tickets cost 475 kroner and go on sale this Friday (November 8) at ticketmaster.dk at 10:00. Just one day after Noah’s performance, US comedian Gabriel Iglesias will be bringing his Beyond the Fluffy World Tour to Royal Arena. Tickets cost 395 kroner and are also available via ticketmaster.dk.

Stunning exclusive on Danish royal owning jewellery – lots of it

The Daily Express recently outdid itself with an exclusive story about how the “Danish Duchess of Gloucester and stunning daughters have thousands worth of royal jewels”. The British newspaper, in an article which is surely a frontrunner for the next Pulitzer, drew attention to how Danish-born Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester, 73, has “thousands of diamonds” and other jewels. When she married her husband in 1972 after a stint working at the Danish Embassy in London, he was the younger brother of the duke, but he acceded to the title following his sibling’s tragic death. The couple’s children are Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster, 45 (28th in line to the throne), Lady Davina Windsor, 41 (31), and Lady Rose Gilman, 39 (34).

Stunning exclusive reveals how royals are furious their wives look the same

Prince Frederick is at loggerheads with his brother Prince Joachim, according to the Australian site of Yahoo Lifestyle. “Tensions appeared to reach an all-time high earlier this year when the younger sibling relocated his family overseas,” it reported about Joachim’s decision to relocate to France to further his career in the military. Yahoo Lifestyle cited a 2018 New Idea report that claimed Joachim’s wife, Princess Marie, “was doing everything she could to make sure they [Frederick and Mary] never inherited the crown”, but failed to attribute its claim that “striking physical similarities between Mary and Marie were also a sore point between the two couples”.

Flashmob greeting for new Japanese conductor at the airport

The DR Big Band recently delighted their new Japanese conductor by greeting her at arrivals in Copenhagen Airport with a little taste of what they’re capable at (see video below). Emerging from the exit, Miho Hazama looked delighted and embarrassed at the flashmob before her, as the band started to play the main theme of ‘Cabaret’, raising a finger to her mouth jokingly tell them to quieten down. They didn’t obey, but will presumably be more respectful in concert.

Denmark dominates Nordic Council awards, taking both film and literature

Denmark was the big winner at the Nordic Council awards, winning both the Film and Literature prizes. May el-Toukhy became the first Danish female film director to pick up the gong, accepting the award at Stockholm Concert Hall for her work on ‘Dronningen’ (‘Queen of Hearts’), the tale of a matriarch (Trine Dyrholm ) who seduces her 17-year-old step-son. It was a record sixth win for Denmark in the category, which collectively recognises directing, writing and producing. Iceland, Norway and Sweden also won awards, although Greta Thunberg, the recipient of the Environment Prize, chose to decline it. However, the most controversial moment was created by Jonas Eika, the 28-year-old recipient of the Literature Prize for his collection of short stories, ‘Efter Solen’. He took the opportunity to accuse Mette Frederiksen of racism, just metres away from where the Danish PM sat. “Mette Frederiksen calls herself the children’s prime minister, but runs a foreign policy that divides families,” he told the audience. Mogens Jensen, the minister of food, fisheries and equality, took a relaxed stance. “He has his opinion – he should be allowed to have it, and I respect that. I disagree with his criticism, but first and foremost I would like to congratulate him on the award. It’s big for him,” he told TV2.

Run to the tills: Iron Maiden to headline Copenhell

Iron Maiden are headlining Copenhell next year, it was confirmed today. The performance on June 20 will be part of the band’s Legacy of the Beast Tour. They have promised “one of their biggest stage shows ever”. Joining them at Copenhell are Judas Priest, Emperor and Mercyful Fate.

Euron Greyjoy ruined ‘Game of Thrones’, claim White Walkers

Pilou Asbæk has been blamed for ruining ‘Game of Thrones’ in his role as Euron Greyjoy – or at least by a group of fans dressed up as White Walkers, according to the actor, who this week has released a new autobiography, ‘Alting sker på en gang’ (everything happens at once). Asbæk is taking it in good humour, he told DR. “I’ve learned to laugh at it and not take it to heart,” he said. “Particularly when women dressed up as Cersei Lannister ask me what it’s like to fuck the queen, inferring they would like to have sex with me.”

You know it, Mary, give them some stick back!

Somali-born standup comedian Mahamad Habane handed out some integration advice at the Crown Prince Couple’s Awards in Odense on Saturday night – to Princess Mary herself. Addressing the royal directly, he referred to how old Danes were prone to asking him how long he has been here and then complimenting him on his Danish. “You must get that as well. Anyhow, I’ve started lying when they ask,” he said. “I tell them I arrived yesterday. You can use that one if you like.”

Oli and Nik compared to all-time greats of music …

If the new Danish pop star Oli looks familiar, it’s probably for a good reason, as Oliver Genckel Petersen is the younger brother of Niclas ‘Nik’ Petersen from Nik & Jay, reports DR. The journo then tried to flesh the article out by listing three other famous siblings in music: the Gallagher brothers, Daniel and Natasha Bedingfield, and Britney Spears and her non-entity sis. Is that really the best they could come up with!