Culture Round-Up: Too old to play Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang?

Danish actor Claes Bang has been priced at 16/1 to become the next James Bond after many British reviewers compared his turn in the new Netflix miniseries ‘Dracula’ to being like an evil 007.

William Hill is the only bookmaker to list the actor in a market that has been dragging its heels for five years due to the uncertainty over whether Daniel Craig would make a fifth film.

Art imitating art?

Since landing the lead in ‘The Square’, the 54-year-old actor’s career has taken off with a bang.

Last year, he had a major role in the final season of ‘The Affair’ – in which his character was an actor famous for playing a James Bond-like role!

Just like Roger Moore

However, Bang has already told the Daily Telegraph that he is probably too old to play the part – despite some monstrously kind reviews.

“The crown of the work is the casting of Claes Bang, who was fantastic in the role of a self-centred Hollywood actor in ‘The Affair’ last year,” praised the DT reviewer.

“His Dracula is fun, outrageous and exciting. If Bond producers want to go back to the Roger Moore days of jokes and questioning eyebrows, Bang is their man.”

Eight nominations for English-language shows (or should that be seven?)

Reviews website CPHCulture has revealed its nominations for the best theatre shows of 2019, and it is good news for four English-language productions, which have all gathered two nominations each. Vivienne McKee has been shortlisted for the Honorary Prize for her work on ‘Oh Baby, It’s Cole’, which also picked up a nod for Best Musical. That Theatre Company’s production of ‘Look Back in Anger’ will be competing against After Hours Theatre Company’s summer interpretation of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in the Classic category, with Søren Hajen nominated for Best Actor for his work on both of them. And House of International Theatre production ‘Last Tango in Little Grimley’ is in contention to win the award for best ‘new’ work based on a foreign manuscript, with Dawn Wall shortlisted in the Best Supporting Actress category. The winners will be announced on February 1.

Documentary remains in Oscar contention, but ‘Dronningen’ misses out

The Danish-Syrian documentary ‘The Cave’ has made a 15-film shortlist for the Oscars. Feras Fayyad, a Syrian filmmaker based in Denmark, tells the story of a female doctor who runs an underground hospital in the Syrian province of Al-Ghouta. Its main backer, Danish Documentary Productions, also co-produced another film on the list: the German film ‘Aquarela’. However, in related news, ‘Dronningen’ has failed to make the ten-film shortlist for Best Film in a Foreign Language. The final five-film shortlists in both categories will be confirmed on January 13, and the Oscar ceremony is on February 9 – three weeks earlier than last year.

High hopes for HBO’s first Danish-produced series

Filming has begun on ‘Kamikaze’, HBO’s first Danish-produced series, the tale of a young man whose rich parents and only sibling die in a plane crash, leaving him with lots of loot to spend. Based on ‘Muleum’ , a 2007 novel written by Norwegian writer Erlend Lo, it has been adapted for television by Johanne Algren, who previously co-wrote the script for ‘Holiday’. Algren, a former children’s TV star who used to be married to Distortion founder Thomas Dalvang Fleurquin, told DR that she “can’t think of a better story to tell an audience in these times: a young man who has everything and nothing at the same time”. ‘Kamikaze’ was picked up by HBO after plans for ‘Conqueror’, a continuation of the story told in 1987 Oscar-winning film ‘Pelle the Conqueror’, were dropped. It follows HBO productions in Sweden (‘Gösta’) and Norway (‘Beforeigners’).

Politiken in a pickle over sexist reviews

The reviewers have been reviewed and they are humbly apologising. Politiken critic Bo Tao Michaëlis has backtracked after observing that Lise Rønne, who is probably best known for presenting ‘X Factor’ for four seasons, was “wobbling a little neurotically” in her high heels whilst hosting DR program ‘Helt lyrisk’ – not the first time a reviewer from the newspaper has questioned why female TV personalities can often be seen wearing high stilettos, as similar remarks were made back in April. Additionally, there has been criticism of the newspaper’s music reviews of female artists, who are often pilloried for their appearance and not evaluated purely based on their music.

Tivoli chief executive to step down

Lars Liebst is stepping down as the chief executive of Tivoli after nearly 25 years in the role. Liebst, the CEO since 1996, feels his departure makes sense given the new strategy of the board, which he has been “working on for a year”. Liebst will depart once a suitable successor has been found. Tivoli is performing well financially. For the nine months ending September 30, it posted a pre-tax profit of 169.4 million kroner – up from 51 million in the same period in 2018 – and for 2019 it is on course to break its all-time record. Visitor numbers increased by 11 percent last year to 4.85 million. In total, it was open for 282 days last year.

Busy year for fans of electromagnetism

2020 will mark the bi-centenary of HC Ørsted’s discovery of electromagnetism, and there will accordingly be a number of events marking the occasion. HCØ2020, a nationwide consortium led by the DTU, has set itself an ambitious goal of educating 1.6 million people in Denmark about the way Ørsted established a link between electricity and magnetism. The events will include exhibitions, lectures, debates and … experiments.

Julekalender show a massive hit

Last month’s daily julekalender TV show proved to be a real festive winner for TV2. ‘Tinka og Kongespillet’ drew more than a million viewers, with seven of its episodes taking the top seven places in the ratings in the week ending December 22. And the series also set records on the channel’s streaming platform TV2 Play. The julekalender was a sequel to the 2017 edition ‘Tinkas juleeventyr’, so no prizes for guessing what’s coming up in 2021. However, by that time Tinka (actress Josephine Højbjerg) will be 18 years old.

Record year for Louisiana

Louisiana, the country’s most popular art gallery, has reported a record year. In total, it received 757,163 visitors – a record that its director Poul Erik Tøjner explained was not due to big draws but to the museum’s activities being “relevant” to the general republic. Elsewhere, Kongernes Jelling, Glyptoteket and Nivaagaards Malerisamling also reported record years, whilst Kunstmuseet Trapholt in Kolding and Museet Kunsten in Aalborg reported their second best ever years.

Bertel Haarder appointed chair of Royal Theatre

The former minister Bertel Haarder has been appointed chair of the Royal Theatre by the current culture minister, Rasmus Prehn. Haarder replaced Lisbeth Knudsen, who had been in the position since 2016, at the turn of the year. Haarder was culture minister from 2015 to 2016.

Heartland confirms strong line-up

The Heartland Festival, the music, culture and food event held at Egeskov Castle on Funen every May, has confirmed a strong line-up for 2020, including The National, The Cardigans, Kurt Vile, Seasick Steve, Rufus Wainwright and The Jesus and Mary Chain. This year’s festival will take place from May 29-31.

Watch out for the Danish scenographer making waves in the US

DR has highlighted how Danish scenographer Kristian Milsted, 45, is kicking arse in the US through his work on the highly acclaimed HBO series ‘Watchmen’. From his base in London – his home since 1998 – he has already carved out an impressive CV, having worked on successful British series ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘Utopia’.

Mourned Danish actress one of the greats of French New Wave

The Danish actress Anna Karina, a star of French New Wave cinema who was a frequent collaborator with former husband Jean-Luc Godard in the 1960s, has died. She was 79 and had cancer. Her fourth husband, Dennis Berry, was by her side. Born Hanne Karen Blarke Bayer in Solbjerg, she moved to France aged 17 and spent the rest of her life there.

Two Danish locations make TIME’s list of the best kiddy experiences

Denmark has two entries on a new list released by Time magazine of the 50 best experiences for children in the world: LEGO House in Billund, which opened in September 2017, and the new artificial ski slope at Copenhill in Amager, which finally opened last October.

Nelly to visit Denmark in March

US hip-hop star Nelly is performing at Vejle Musikteater on March 24 and at Store Vega on March 25. The tour is marking the 20th anniversary of the release of his album ‘Country Grammar’.